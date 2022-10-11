Why CBF gave a jersey with number 22 to Nike executive

A delegation from the CBF, led by President Ednaldo Rodrigues, had a meeting today (10) with Nike executives in the United States. One of the gifts given by the confederation at the meeting held in Los Angeles was a shirt from the Brazilian team. The number? 22.

Ednaldo posed with the shirt alongside John Slusher, Nike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing. The image was even published on the official channels of the CBF.

In an electoral period, the initial reading made by many of the followers of the entity’s profiles was that there was a subliminal message there. Could it be a reference to the party number of the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro?

To UOL Esporte, the CBF said no. The shirt with the number 22, according to the entity, was requested by Slusher, because it was the number he wore when he was a college football player.

After the repercussion of the photo and the electoral association, the CBF removed the image of the shirt with number 22 from the official profiles and website. Instead, he opted for one with the full entourage of directors and executives who went to the United States to meet with Nike.

CBF delegation in Los Angeles for meeting with Nike Image: Reproduction/CBF

The sports equipment supplier is CBF’s oldest partner: the contract began in 1996. The current agreement runs until 2026.

Also according to the CBF, the meeting served for Nike to showcase the ideas and concept of uniforms for the women’s team at next year’s World Cup.

“I am pleased to learn about Nike’s entire global strategy with the National Team and present our pillars of the new administration. Our commitment is to transparency, inclusion and diversity. We also show our commitment to the growth of women’s football and to promoting the entire sports chain in the coming years. It was a very productive day. Our partnership will grow even more”, said Ednaldo Rodrigues, via advising.