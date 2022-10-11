Why cutting hair became a symbol of women’s protests in Iran | World

Images of women cutting their hair as a form of protest and solidarity with the demonstrations that have been taking place for weeks in Iran have been circulating around the world.

The protests, billed as a women’s revolution in the conservative Middle Eastern country, were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who fell into a coma after being detained by the “morality police” on Sept. allegedly breaking the law that requires women to cover their hair with a veil or scarf.

Amini died in hospital three days later.

Police say she passed out in a detention center after suffering a heart attack, but her family alleges officers beat her with a truncheon.

Since then, the protests have spread and gathered other demands, such as the end of compulsory laws on the hijab (veil that covers the head). They have now turned into national demonstrations against Iran’s leaders and the entire clerical establishment.

Iranian women perform symbolic acts such as tossing their hijabs into the air, chanting anti-government slogans and cutting a lock of hair in protest.

Now, this haircut is becoming a symbol of solidarity in Iran and internationally.

But where does this gesture come from?

A symbol of sadness and anger

Activists say the haircut symbol is an ancient Persian tradition of protest and grief.

Shara Atashi, a writer and translator based in Wales, UK, said on Twitter that this tradition can be found in the Shahnameh, an ancient and famous Persian epic written around the year 1000 by Ferdowsi, considered one of the most important authors of the world. Persian language.

Mehrdad Darvishpour, an Iranian sociologist at the University of Malardalen in Sweden, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, that this tradition is changing in meaning.

“Historically, in Kurdistan province, when people lost a close friend or family member, they cut their hair as a sign of sadness,” explains Darvishpur.

“This started with the intention of showing sadness and solidarity for the death of Masha Amini, but now it is more of an action of protest against the government, a show of anger as well”, adds the sociologist.

“Traditionally, long hair is very important to our women, so cutting it off is a protest against anti-feminine ideology and now also a symbol of solidarity.”

Who sympathized publicly?

Several videos on social media showed women in Iran and around the world getting their hair cut.

One of the most prominent public acts was that of Abir al Sahlani, an Iraqi-swedish deputy in the European Parliament.

In full speech before Parliament, Al Sahlani took a pair of scissors, cut a lock of hair and called for more action from the European Union (EU) against Iran.

“We EU citizens demand an immediate and unconditional end to violence against women and men in Iran,” she said last week.

“Women, life, freedom!” she shouted, holding her hair cut.

On the same day, several French movie stars such as Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard posted videos on Instagram cutting their hair.

Days earlier, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Anglo-Iranian citizen who spent six years in prison in Iran, also posted a video of herself getting her hair cut.

Around the world, solidarity protests in different countries also involved images of women getting their hair cut.

Civil liberty groups have for years denounced discrimination against Iranian women, considered the biggest “defeated” after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iranian women were forced to wear the hijab shortly after the revolution and lost many of their rights.

The current protests have been described by analysts as far more inclusive than others that have taken place in recent decades.

“The fact that many men join the protests indicates that society has moved towards more progressive demands,” says Darvishpour.

The slogan pronounced by the Swedish parliamentarian – “Women, Life, Freedom” – is considered a call for equality and a stand against religious fundamentalism.

In 2009, Iran’s so-called Green Revolution primarily involved the middle class protesting accusations of voter fraud.

There were widespread demonstrations, although concentrated in large cities. In 2017 and 2019, more protests took place, although these others were limited to underserved areas.

But the current movement seems to involve both middle-class and working-class citizens. In that sense, they seem to be much more inclusive.

“We are witnessing the birth of a supermovement,” says Darvishpour.