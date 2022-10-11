With a complete cast and affection from the fans, Flamengo arrives in São Paulo for the final of the Copa do Brasil | Flamengo

Flamengo is already in São Paulo for the first match of the Copa do Brasil final. With a much smaller reception than the one at Ninho do Urubu, but also affectionate, the delegation is in Guarulhos for the duel with Corinthians, on Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.
Dorival Júnior took the entire squad to feel the decision-making atmosphere, even those who are not in a game condition. The measure has been standard in Flamengo since the 2019 Libertadores final, and names like Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, injured, and Varela and Pulgar, who are not registered, will participate in all the preparation for the first duel with the Corinthians.
In all, 30 players make up the group, with Highlight for Arturo Vidal, who chose to go to São Paulo even hours after receiving the news of the sudden death of his father, Erasmo, in Santiago.. The Chilean presented a serene face and is an option on the bench.
Flamengo goes to the field with the same lineup of the most decisive matches of the season, the so-called Cup team. In training this Tuesday morning, at Ninho do Urubu, Dorival maintained his training with Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.
Four players enter the field hanging and at risk of being out of the decision, on the 19th, at Maracanã, in case of a yellow card: Léo Pereira, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel.
