With release in 2026, producer says filming of ‘Avatar 4’ has already started

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the second film in the franchise, is scheduled for release in December this year

Scheduled for release only in 2026, some scenes from “Avatar 4” have already begun filming, as revealed by the producer Jon Landau during the Busan International Film Festival press conference last week.

It is worth remembering that the second film in the production, “Avatar: The Path of Water”, has not yet premiered, and is expected to hit theaters on December 17 this year.

According to landaumuch of the first act of the production had to be filmed due to logistics.

“We completed most of the first act of Avatar 4 and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do that. We designed most of the movie, but we didn’t shoot all of it – just the first act.”

Furthermore, Jon also revealed what audiences can expect from the new Avatar sequels, set to premiere in 2024, 2026 and 2028. According to the professional, “With each sequel, we will introduce audiences to new cultures and new biomes. We don’t leave behind the cultures we know”.

Directed by James Cameronand starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winsletthe second film in the franchise, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” opens in theaters on September 17.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that follow them. , how far they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they face.”

