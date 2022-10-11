Woman loses daughter, stops cutting her nails and breaks world record

Diana Armstrong, from Minnesota (USA), stopped cutting her nails in 1997 and entered the Guinness Book of Records as the woman with the longest fingernails in the world on a pair of hands, and the longest fingernails on a all-time pair of hands (female). The reason is the trauma caused by the premature death of his daughter, Latishaaged 16, due to an asthma attack during sleep.

All of Diana’s nails are longer than 1 meter, and if they were laid out in a straight line, all the nails together would measure 13.06 m – bigger than a school bus. With such long fingernails on both hands, the woman is no longer able to get dressed without help and has stopped driving. Diana also doesn’t go to beauty salons anymore, as no manicurist accepts to have her nails done – which are painted by relatives.

Diana’s daughter used to do her mother’s nails and, just before the tragedy that took her life, she had taken the time to paint them. “She was the one who did my nails and she had done it the night before. We were up all night so I just couldn’t get my nails cut after that.”

No one, not even Diana’s family, knew why she didn’t cut her nails. When questioned by her children, she replied “mind your own business”. However, when she revealed the reason, she was welcomed with affection and understanding.