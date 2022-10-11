Word file on Facebook’s “meteverse” reveals fake attack author – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

On September 13, a fake terrorist attack at Northeastern University mobilized the FBI and Boston’s anti-terror squad. However, as the investigation concluded, it was all just an invention of Jason Duhaime, one of the directors of the university’s own Media Studio.

The curious thing is that Duhaime, now a former employee of Northeastern, wrote a fake letter (see in full at the end of the text) accusing Mark Zuckerberg of wanting to destroy society by creating a “metaverse” (yes, with “mete”). At the University, Jason was — get this — responsible for mentoring VR students and projects.

Early on in the incident, the FBI suspected that the terrorist attack was a setup. First, the suitcase where the “bomb” exploded had no “burn marks, cracks, holes” or any other evidence that it had been blasted — whether strong or weak.

Second, Jason Duhaime, who called emergency services, claimed that his arms were cut by shrapnel after opening the “suitcase bomb”. Duhaime showed the officers minor injuries and bruises, but the long sleeve of your shirt was intact.

Well, there was the author’s letter threatening the laboratory director and the entire Northeastern University Media Studio department. The FBI could “do a CSI”, look for fingerprints on the letter and find the author, right? Not. The solution was much simpler.

One of the FBI experts found the terrorist’s letter in a backup folder on the lab’s Alienware notebook. The file was in .asd format, what is used by Microsoft Word to automatically save files every certain period of time.

This is considered proof that Jason Duhaime wrote the letter and printed it, closing Word afterwards. The lab director believed that the document would be permanently deleted as he did not click the save button. The FBI did not reveal Duhaime’s motivation..

Read the translated letter in full (including the exclamation points) — in bold the “translated” version of the spelling errors.

“To the Director of the Virtual Reality Lab and other MSO Lab Directors [Organização de Estúdio de Mídia da universidade de Northeastern]!!!! We’ve been told that this VR lab is trying to change the way the world is! Trying to put ourselves in a world where we only communicate through headsets and live in a land called METEVERSE! That we have images painted by computers through AI!!!!!! You are trying to change the fabric of people’s ideology! Trying to put us inside a f***** virtual world!!!! You are not the creator!!!!!!!!! You think you are!!!!! We know you are the antichrist sent to this world to change everything!!! We will stop you!!! We know you are working with Mr. Mark Zuckerberg and the US government!!!! We saw, at headquarters, the conversations of Marks with the MSO!!!! We know he employed your MSO team and that you are secretly traveling to see him and give him the test results!!! We know he gives you secret documents to travel back with you!!! Mark Zuckerberg is the head of US CYBERSECURITY!!! Not the Goal!!! He’s funding the Phantom lab!!! We know the project is presented as a military project but it is not for the military this is to destroy us all AS SOCIETY (sic). We know you’re also working on a secret flight project to scan buildings around the world for Mark to control google maps. We know you have a lot of professors and students who come into the lab and put on headsets to have secret meetings with Mark. We know you are doing eye tracking and taking artificial pulses of sidborgs. The robots you are building are walking across the campuses of NEU, MIT and Harvard. We know that in your 4th floor creator space you are making 3D models of Mark for the sieu new headsettttttt (VR). We know you guys are building his robots!!! You say the people visiting are students, but we know they are Mark’s employees and contracted from outside the MSO. This needs to stop immediately!!! If you don’t stop this work we will have to destroy the labs and the MSO! We could have sawed through the fourth floor lab that Mark is funding!!!! In that suitcase you took today we could have planted explosives, but not this time!!!”

