Work abroad: see words that candidates miss the most in their CVs in English | work and career

An incorrect spelling on the resume can kill the chances of a great candidate in a vacancy. A survey carried out by the online learning platform Preply analyzed the applications made in the last six months for the United Kingdom and the United States and identified the most wrong words in CVS.

“Experienced” and “responsible” are the champions of confusion when assembling the document. The first, which means experienced, had the spelling searched for at least 2,400 times on Google.

“In English, the correct spelling would be ‘experienced‘, but many people replace the letter e with a, forming ‘experienced. The term appeared almost 2 million times in foreign CVs”, explains the company.

According to the survey, two other common mistakes are the exchanges of the “and” fur “i” It’s from “i” fur “The“, and the use of a consonant only when it should be doubled, like words with “cc” or “ss”. In the ranking of the hardest-to-spell terms, “successful”, “counselled” and “professional” round out the top 5. See the full list below:

Another point of attention is the country you are applying for, as there are different spellings for the same word in the US and UK.

Two of them were among the most sought after. The first is the behavior equivalent. In American English, the correct term is “behavior“; while in British, the word gains a “u” and becomes “okhaviour”.

Another example is the word judgment which, in the British version, is “judgment“, and in the American, “judgment“. Each of the terms was Googled more than 1300 times.

Social and “friendly” traits are prominent in the terms candidates use to delight their recruiters.

Among the 20 most used words in CVs, the terms “friendly” (friendly), “enthusiastic” (enthusiastic), “team player” (something like “good as a team”), “Social“, “adaptable” (adaptive) and “outgoing” (extrovert).

Yolanda Del Peso, an expert at Preply, recommends that candidates include evidence of their accomplishments and competencies in their CV to make the qualities they describe veracity. Links to work done or numbers of results achieved are good examples.