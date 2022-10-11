Xiaomi launch, 12T Pro smartphone is 50% off

Did someone say promotion? AliExpress, the Chinese retail giant, has prepared a series of offers for Xiaomi’s super launches. These are items with up to 50% off.

Credit: @xiaomi.global Instagram – reproduction One of Xiaomi’s novelties is the 12T Pro smartphone

That drooling photo on your social networks is more than guaranteed with the Xiaomi 12T Pro, one of the brand’s firsts with a 200 MP camera system. And, in the AliExpress promotion, the model costs between R$4,094.86 and R$4,750.86, depending on the chosen combo.

For an even more powerful image, the lineup has a 1/1.22 sensor, which is nothing more than a super image stabilization technology that applies artificial intelligence to further improve image post-processing.

Credit: Reproduction – Xiaomi The Xiaomi 12T Pro costs between R$4,094.86 and R$4,750.86, depending on the chosen combo

Oh! And artificial intelligence will also be used to improve the framing of your clicks. Not to mention solutions to improve photos taken at night and sensor zoom, which increases the quality of portraits. How awesome, no?

If your concern is the battery, that of the Xiaomi 12T Pro is 5,000 mAh, with support for charging up to 120W. This means that the device is fully charged in just 19 minutes! The brand still promises an autonomy of 13.5 hours of screen use.

The processor is the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which has great energy efficiency.

Are you looking for a model as cool as the 12T Pro, but a little more affordable? So you can invest in Xiaomi 12Twhich offers a 108 MP camera system and several solutions to enhance your shots – including an ultra-wide lens.

In the AliExpress promotion, the model costs between R$3,001.44 and R$3,657.44, depending on the chosen combo. And you can add accessories like headphones and smartwatch.

Credit: Reproduction – Xiaomi The Xiaomi 12T costs between R$3,001.44 and R$3,657.44, depending on the chosen combo

Another difference between the 12T and 12T Pro is the processor. In the 12T, it’s a MediaTek 8100-Ultra chip, made in 5nm. Regarding the battery, the model guarantees a full charge in just 19 minutes.

Need to change your cell phone, but money is too short? No problem! O Redmi A1 It is a great option for those who want a device with Xiaomi’s quality standard and with a price beyond comrade. in the promotion, the model costs between R$ 452.57 and R$ 835.21, depending on the combo chosen.

With an internal memory of 32 GB, which you can hardly find in cheaper models from other brands, the Redmi A1 has a 6.52-inch screen, with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. In addition, it has a good battery with a charging capacity of 5000mah and that typical fast charging of the brand’s devices.

Credit: Reproduction – Xiaomi The Redmi A1 model costs between R$452.57 and R$835.21, depending on the combo chosen

The model also has a set of 8MP + 0.3MP rear cameras, which allows you to take photos with reasonable quality, with a revolution of 3266×2449 pixels, and record videos in Full HD. The front camera has 5 MP.

In short, it’s a great smartphone option for those who don’t run very heavy games or don’t need the device to take mega professional photos. And for those who are into style, the back of the model mimics the texture of leather. Very chic.

Another incredible novelty from Xiaomi is the Redmi Pad, which costs between BRL 1,156.95 and BRL 1,867.62 in the promodepending on the combo chosen (available in versions with 3GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage; 4GB + 128GB or 6GB + 128GB).

With excellent value for money, the tablet has a 10.61-inch LCD screen, with an incredible resolution of 2K (1200×2000), which allows you to watch movies with the quality you deserve. And the audio system with four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology ensures powerful sound for your popcorn session.

Credit: Reproduction – Xiaomi Redmi Pad costs between R$1,156.95 and R$1,867.62 on AliExpress

The processor is the powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm), and the device runs on Android 12 and MIUI 13 operating systems, both extremely user-friendly. The battery is another differentiator, with its capacity of 8,000mAh.

And, for those who need to take good photos, the tablet comes with an 8MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide front camera. And it has auto-framing technology in video calls, which allows the device to detect and center the face of the speaker.

In other words, the Redmi Pad is perfect for both those who need the device for work and for fun.

Want to have style and still take care of your health? Then, you will like this novelty from Xiaomi, the Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch, which costs between R$486.57 and R$508.44 in the AliExpress promotion, depending on the chosen combo.

And you can even decide to buy an extra bracelet, in a different color! One is more beautiful than the other. It has red, orange, black, white, green, light blue, dark blue and pink.

Credit: Reproduction – Xiaomi The Mi Band 7 Pro costs between R$486.57 and R$508.44 in the AliExpress promotion

The model offers more than 110 sport modes and even monitors your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen level throughout the day. To top it off, it has a water resistance of up to 5 ATM.

The AMOLED screen is a spectacle on its own. In rectangular and large format, with 1.64 inches, and a curved glass, it is colorful and shows the information in a simple and easy way to visualize. That’s because there is more space for icons. It’s very practical!

