Young man goes viral on social media by making ‘real life GTA’ – Rap Mais

The great reputation that the GTA titles had was impressive.

Grand Theft Auto V still holds the title of most lucrative entertainment ever produced. As a result, it’s safe to assume that everyone has played or seen screenshots of the giant video game title. Rockstar Games. One of the elements that gave the series GTA its competitive advantage was the game’s emphasis on realism. When GTA III hit the shelves, everyone was shocked by the barbarism contained in the game’s open world.

As the franchise progressed, the focus on realism became even more pronounced. In GTA San Andreas, you had to routinely take your character to the gym to avoid getting obese. However, despite Grand Theft Auto being realistic in some areas, it’s still a video game at the end of the day. One of the most visible facets of the series GTA is how clumsy the character’s movement can be, and proving that, a young man went viral last week after performing moves of the game’s protagonist.

In related news, Rockstar’s Leaker reveals that GTA 6 will be announced on Gta Online in the next days. According to Tez2, in October, UFOs will begin appearing in GTA Online as part of a Halloween event that will lead to a possible hint or reveal of the Grand Theft Auto 6.

The source claims that the event will start on Saturday, October 15th and will feature 17 “stages” of UFO rides, the last being on Halloween. “The Fort Zancudo UFO, unlike the normal UFO model, will appear on Sunday, October 23, 2022,” he revealed.

Check out the Instagram post below: