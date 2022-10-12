10 directors whose first movie was the best according to Reddit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Do not worry, dear it was released recently, but it didn’t get the best reception, as critics called it predictable and criticized Harry Styles’ acting. That’s a disappointment to many who loved director Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut in 2019. smart book. Though Wilde has only two films left in her directorial career and the jury is still out, it seems unlikely that she will repeat the success of the 2019 indie darling.

However, many of the best films by other directors remain their first works as well. And whether their filmographies are great but their directorial debut is untouchable, or their debuts were total by chance, Redditors have some strong opinions about these most successful filmmakers.

10/10 Orson Welles

Professor_Superman thinks the first Orson Welles movie, Citizen Kane, is the director’s best. Redditor comments: “Was watching Orson Welles Citizen Kane, thinking how tragic that his first movie was his best. He never had the same kind of resources and the same level of control to overcome his success with Citizen Kane.”

Although this has been achieved by some other filmmaker, Welles is solely responsible for contemporary cinema as people know it today. Whether it’s non-linear storytelling, deep-focus cinematography, or anything else, the 1941 film started it all. However, Welles still released some amazing movies after Citizen Kanemany of which some fans would call better than the influential release, such as othello and touch of evil.

9/10 Neill Blomkamp

MN-Guerreiro refers to Neill Blomkamp, ​​who has directed several blockbuster films, but none has reached audiences as well as his directorial debut. The Redditor notes: “District 9 – Nominated for 4 Acadamy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. It didn’t even come close to replicating its success.”

The sci-fi movie is especially impressive considering it was based on the short film. I live in joburg, which was already an accomplished science fiction film that also serves as a fascinating social commentary. Since then, Blomkamp has directed elysium and Chappie, who failed to capture the same magic. However, as the filmmaker is now tied to the video game adaptation Gran Turismowith his knowledge of special effects, it could be a surprise hit.

8/10 John Singleton

As the 1990s were filled with film prodigies like Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson, John Singleton is unfairly not mentioned in the same breath. ThrowerWayACount comments, “John Singleton debuted with Boyz in the Hood, just 23 years old. Really amazing stuff.”

Singleton has directed other riveting dramas and some massively entertaining franchise films since 1991, including 2 Fast and 2 Furious. And while the street racing sequel was panned by critics and is completely different from the high-octane franchise it has become, the 2003 film has a huge cult following. However, while its drama films and popcorn movies are fun and engaging, none of them compare to the 1991 drama.

7/10 Tony Gilroy

Simony1922 thinks Michael Clayton, Tony Gilroy’s first film directed, is by far his best. However, there isn’t a great filmography that fans can judge him from, as he’s only directed two movies so far, the other being The Bourne Legacy. And as he is more of a writer than a director, Michael Clayton is by no means the best based on his writing portfolio, which includes Devil’s Advocatethe majority of bourne movies, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

There are also rumors that he drove ghosts a rogue, adding in the best parts of the movie, including Vader’s iconic hallway scene at the end. And now he’s the showrunner of Disney+ Star Wars Series, andorwhich is being highly praised and has had an even better reception than the Mandalorian. So, to be fair, the jury has certainly not yet decided whether or not Michael Clayton is Gilroy’s best film.

06/10 Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith made a big splash in 1994 with his micro-budget directorial debut, clerkswhich was made for just $17,000, and PicanteLive thinks Smith hasn’t done any better since. The film is one of the funniest comedies of the 1990s and, with just a few exceptions, all of Smith’s other efforts have been based on characters from the cult hit.

While the filmmaker’s adventures in other genres such as red state were surprisingly well made, nothing compares to his films set in “ViewAskewniverse”, which started with clerks. It is like Clerks III just released, many scenes are identical to the original film, only adding to the fact that it’s capitalizing on fans’ nostalgia for the classic.

5/10 Rian Johnson

Dubly_Curious argues that Brick, the 2005 teen crime drama, is easily Rian Johnson’s best film. This is a hot view, as Johnson recently released knivesa movie that completely changed the rules of what a murder mystery movie could be.

With eager fans knives 2that some critics who saw it at the Toronto International Film Festival thought it was better than the original, Brick it doesn’t even come close to being the obvious crown jewel in Johnson’s filmography. But the Redditor argues: “I liked it knives (and Bloom brothers, actually), but his first one is still my absolute favorite. It felt like something really special.”

4/10 Richard Kelly

CrasherKid79 points to one of the most obvious examples that a director’s debut is the best, that of Richard Kelly. Donnie Darko. The Redditor states: “Donnie Darko It’s in my top three movies of all time. I had such high hopes for Richard Kelly after that… oh well.” The director doesn’t have a single film that is clearly second best, as all of his subsequent films have been panned by critics.

Kelly is widely considered a single successful director, although there are some who will attest to the bizarre southern tales. Since Kelly hasn’t found success outside of the teen sci-fi movie, he’s surprisingly developing a sequel to the beloved cult hit, but doing so risks the film’s legacy being tarnished, and some things are best left alone.

3/10 Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder is such a polarizing director, and most moviegoers either love him or hate him. But while he’s recently received tons of praise for Justice League by Zack SnyderReddit user FilmFifty2 thinks Snyder’s best movie is easily the first. The filmmaker’s first film was the horror remake Dawn of the Deadwho established his style over substance and heavy CGI style.

The Redditor notes: “The Dawn of the Dead remake is a genuinely good movie and a great remake.” To be fair, Dawn of the Dead is one of Zack Snyder’s most watched movies, but it might be his best movie simply because it didn’t have a huge fanbase for him to share.

2/10 Sidney Lumet

MarkOfTheDragon12 calls 12 angry men Sidney Lumet’s best film. There’s no doubt that the courtroom drama is one of the best ever, but there’s no clear winner when it comes to Lumet’s films. There is no more prolific director than Sidney Lumet, and even Steven Spielberg releasing films almost every year is child’s play for Lumet.

The filmmaker directed 36 films in 33 years, but now it was much more about quantity than quality. Lumet directed countless classics and apparently only got better with age. While 12 angry men was released in the late 1950s, the 1970s saw the director release the classic dramas serpic, dog day afternoonand Networkand that was all within four years with other movies in between.

1/10 André Niccol

Andrew Niccol is not a director whose work can easily be remembered without looking it up, as he often releases satisfying sci-fi films that help fill in the gaps between upcoming ones. Interstellar, Arrival, or other epic sci-fi releases. And that’s clear by the way GoblinElevador119 expresses his opinion of the director.

The Redditor postulates: “Man who made Gattaca It all went downhill.” However, that’s not giving Niccol all the credit he deserves, as his films like Lord of War and In time were still fun, and he wrote The Truman Showwhich is one of the smart dramas of the 1990s. However, even if Gattaca it’s not exactly considered a work of art, it’s become a cult classic, and he hasn’t done anything like it since.