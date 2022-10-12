10 Family Reunion Movies Full of CONFLICT

Who has never witnessed a family meeting where everything was going well until certain issues raised different conflicts, transforming a pleasant afternoon into a huge debate on some topics? The family theme is recurrent in several releases year after year in the cinema universe. Thinking about this interesting clipping, we decided to create a list with 10 movies about family reunions filled with conflict:

The truth

In the plot, we get to know more deeply Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve), an eccentric French movie star who suddenly decides to release a memoir, which leads to the departure of his daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) who lives in the United States and works as a screenwriter to go to France to visit her with her husband, Hank (Ethan Hawke), an American television supporting actor. Arriving at his mother’s house and returning to the film set routine and difficult conversations, time passes but the past comes strong with unresolved issues within a deep bitterness in the dialogues on both sides.

Enjoy watching:

Shiva Baby

When the tragic finds its balance in the comic. Available on the MUBI platform, Shiva Baby shows us secrets, families, lies. All kinds of drama are funneled into the field of surprises, in almost unimaginable encounters, in addition to unresolved situations in the recent past of a young woman in great conflicts when she decides to go with her parents to a traditional meeting after a funeral, part of the Jewish tradition. The confrontation with her way of life, from which she was created, these traditions of her Jewish family, turns into rebelliousness and it seems that we follow the climax, from the first scene to the events within a range of embarrassing situations that join the heaps added to a imminent failure in their already frustrated attempts at unlimited freedom. A great film, written and directed by the filmmaker Emma Seligmanone of the best available for streaming here in Brazil.

the farewell

In the plot, we meet Paul (Sam Neill) and Lily (Susan Sarandon), a couple with years of relationship who decide to reunite their two daughters, Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska) for a weekend, because Lily, a carrier of a degenerative disease, decides to end her life and would like to spend her last moments with the ones she loves. There is a constant embarrassment among everyone present. Each in their own way, they try to make the weekend as normal as possible even if that is impossible.

What’s the baby’s name?

In the plot, we meet Vincent a nice man who is about to become a father. He and his wife Anna are invited to have dinner at their sister Elisabeth’s and Pierre’s brother-in-law’s house, and arriving there he meets Claude, an old childhood friend. While Vincent’s wife doesn’t arrive at the meeting, a mess is created in the living room due to questions, jokes and strong opinions about his future paternity, turning a simple dinner into real chaos.

The Farewell (The Farewell)

The film revolves around Billi’s perspective (awkwafina, in a great performance that won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy), a young Chinese girl who has lived in the United States since she was six years old and one day receives terrible news: her dear and next grandmother has Cancer of advanced lung. Thus, Billi’s parents and the other members of the family decide to simulate a marriage of one of the protagonist’s cousins ​​to be able to gather the whole family for a kind of farewell to their dear grandmother, the latter who does not know that she has the disease.

Parents, Children, etc.

In the plot, a loving father tries, from a trip, to reunite the three children and make them forgive each other for past family disagreements. The way in which this plan is carried out is one of the strengths of the production’s success. During the trip, the film starts to get more dramatic, however, without forgetting the excellent, and punctual, comedy tone.

The Humans

In the plot, we follow the reunion of a family to celebrate the day of thanksgiving in the new duplex apartment of the couple Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and Richard (Steven Yeun) in downtown Manhattan. New because they have been there for a short time, because the place is in need of several concerts, with exposed wiring and other problems. That’s how we met Erik (Richard Jenkins), a hardworking family man who recently made a serious mistake in his work, Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) the frustrated mother who has a complicated relationship with her daughter Brigid, Aimee (Amy Schumer) a woman seeking new beginnings in various parts of her life. There is also Momo (June Squibb) the grandmother that the family takes care of. Over the course of a cold, intense night full of situations that border on the inexplicable, we go through the short memory of all these generations that collide, reflecting on each other’s lives.

silent heart

In the plot, we meet Esther (Ghita Norby), an elderly lady who at one point decided to end her life, but before that, she decides to spend a last weekend with her family (who is fully aware of the imminent suicide). When the fateful day arrives, uncontrolled actions and emotions begin to take over the story, with many characters changing their minds all the time about the situation.

Death at Funeral

Released in 2007, this British feature film directed by the Frank Ozshows us surprising revelations of some members of a family that gathers for a funeral. Matthew Macfadyen and Peter Dinklage are in the great cast of this excellent production.

black snow

In the plot, we meet the couple Laura (Laia Costa) and Mark (Leonardo Sbaraglia) who travel from Spain, where they live, to an icy city in Argentina to resolve bureaucratic issues and the inheritance of Marcos’ father who had recently passed away. Arriving at the place, Marcos will confront a tragedy in his family’s past, especially when he needs to convince his brother Salvador (Ricardo Darin) to sell the house where he lives. Laura gradually comes to understand the almost psychological game that the two brothers keep putting together pieces of a puzzle full of bitterness, loneliness and sadness.

Don’t forget to watch: