10 precautions you should start taking with your cell phone | Cell

Cell phone care goes far beyond avoiding falls and contact with water. To ensure that it reaches its estimated useful life – between two to four years – it is necessary to have an effective care routine. Precautions and maintenance must also cover hardware and software, either with periodic updates or by taking out insurance. Today, it is possible to rely on features of the device itself to optimize its operation. On the other hand, there are demands that need to be performed and reviewed by the user himself.

The following list brings together ten practices you should have with your smartphone to extend its life and ensure that it works within optimal parameters.

1. Recharge the battery according to the manufacturer’s guidelines

The battery and its charging method have undergone changes over the years. Today, most phones use lithium ions to store energy, which requires additional care. The indications may vary according to each phone brand and, therefore, it is always interesting to check the particularities in the instruction manual or on the official website. However, some precautions can be taken regardless of the company.

The main one is the preference for chargers that come with the smartphone in the box – if any – as they usually come with the maximum power specific to each model. Whenever possible, it is worth using artificial intelligence resources to optimize charging, so that it stops charging when the battery reaches 100%. It is also extremely important to replace the energy before the cell phone reaches the critical state of 0%.

2. Avoid extreme environments

On days and places of intense cold or heat, it is important to redouble care. Extreme conditions can be harmful to smartphones, especially high temperatures. In addition to making the structure very hot, the thermometer in heights can harm the functioning of the processor and battery. In some cases, the chips may even stop working, while the power component may require less recharging time.

In extreme situations, the crystal of LCD screens can leak and the backs of plastic-finished cell phones can become wrinkled. To prevent this from happening, the user cannot forget the phone on the dashboard of the car on hot days, for example.

3. Clean the lens before taking a picture

Taking care of the camera is an important tip to ensure maximum quality for the photos you take. It doesn’t take much, just clean the lenses before registering. Whether with the hem of the blouse, or other fabric, practice can help to capture images with higher quality and without unwanted blurring.

4. Install apps only from official stores

App stores like the App Store and Google Play Store usually offer a wide variety of apps, but sometimes they may leave some out. In such cases, some choose to download the desired software from alternative websites. Despite seeming defenseless, the practice can be harmful to the phone, since the origin of these applications are unknown. Applications can come with security holes for viruses to come into play.

5. Keep the system up to date

One of the main tips in terms of security is updating the system. Periodically, manufacturers are responsible for sending the security package, with adjustments to correct flaws in Android and iOS. In some cases, these bottlenecks can also become a loophole for malicious hackers to take advantage of.

Patches are sent out on a monthly basis but should vary from brand to brand. In addition, they can also fix native app crashes, among other problems that can affect devices in general.

The fact that we carry the phone everywhere implies the large amount of germs it can accumulate throughout the day. Our hands and the surfaces we leave our smartphones on are responsible for this, as they naturally carry microorganisms.

The amount of dirt is so much that a device can be ten times dirtier than a toilet, according to a study released by teams. Therefore, it is necessary to sanitize it periodically with a microfiber or cotton cloth and isopropyl alcohol, a substance most suitable for electronic devices as it contains only 1% water.

7. Avoid very thick cases

Despite being a great accessory in terms of security, cases can overheat cell phones. Whether due to hot days or intense use, the device that is already heated can have the heat potentiated by the extra structure that surrounds it. Thus, it is valid to opt for thinner cases and with material capable of dissipating the heat generated by the device.

Contact with water can be a problem even on cell phones with proven resistance certification. That’s because, in the long run, the functionality of this feature may lose effectiveness. In other cases, when there is no protection against splashes or immersion, it is good to redouble care. In both situations, it is worth avoiding contact with liquids. If there is any exposure situation, the user must be ready to dry the device immediately.

9. Consider taking out cell phone insurance

Insurance can be a viable option to protect your phone from adversity. The value of the devices has gone up and, above all in the premium lines, the high numbers may require increased care. As with other categories, the mobile policy is paid to cover the partial or total cost of the item. The value should vary according to each model, as well as the validity. In most cases, insurance should cover theft, electrical breakdown, and damage due to accident or contact with liquids.

Just like the cases, the film fulfills the function of reinforcing the protection of cell phones. Some models such as Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 bring reinforcement against scratches with the help of screens reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus. The feature in question should prevent problems with the screen in drops, but it may not be enough to neutralize all kinds of impacts.

Therefore, it is worth considering the use of films, both as a way to protect against scratches on the panel, and to prevent the display from breaking if the device falls on the floor. The price range and the particularities of each accessory vary, but they should compensate, as they are cheaper than an eventual screen replacement.