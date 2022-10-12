10 Razzie Winning Movies That Didn’t Deserve, According to Reddit

Do not worry, dear has just been widely released and although it has performed well at the box office, it has been criticized non-stop for the performance of Harry Styles. The pop star is not a classically trained actor, and he didn’t have any major roles before the 2022 film, and unfortunately it shows. Given how negatively his performance was received, he could be a favorite for a Golden Raspberry Worst Actor win.

However, Razzie’s wins have often (and sometimes intentionally) caused controversy as they are not always deserved. As the statuette is awarded to the worst of the worst, some Redditors have questioned past wins. Between Sandra Bullock’s infamous Worst Actress win and Ben Affleck winning for two different superhero interpretations, there were plenty of other more likely contenders in those years.

All About Steve (2009)

Sandra Bullock won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for all about steve it is one of the most famous wins in award history, as the actress appeared to receive the award and deliver a speech. In his speech, Bullock stated that the film was not as bad as voters thought and scoffed at them.

Longjumping-B stands by the actor, commenting, “They never admitted it, but Sandra Bullock was right when she accepted her Razzie. All About Steve wasn’t that bad. At least she was good sport about it.” While the movie is just another romantic comedy, Bullock certainly didn’t do anything particularly offensive in the role to secure the win.

Daredevil (2003)

Bilbichago thinks so Reckless didn’t deserve his win at Razzie, commenting: “I don’t know, I really enjoyed Reckless. But I think I’m in the minority.” The 2004 Golden Rasberry Awards ceremony was not kind to Ben Affleck as he swept that year. As 2003 also saw the release of paycheck and gigliboth starring the actor, six Razzies were won between the three films.

Reckless specifically won Worst Actor for Affleck’s performance, but his portrayal of the superhero certainly wasn’t the problem with the film. And while it doesn’t exactly count when it comes to the Razzies, the Reckless The director’s cut was far superior to the theatrical version.

Howard the Duck (1986)

TribeOfFable argues that the first big Marvel movie, Howard the Duck, didn’t deserve his Razzie wins. However, Redditor admits that they might love it because of the nostalgia associated with the movies. The user explains: “I saw this movie as a kid and loved it. When I grew up, I often saw it mentioned in articles that it was a bad movie. It always surprises me, because I remember it fondly.”

The “superhero” movie won Worst Picture, but tied with Under the cherry moon. However, it also won for Worst Visual Effects, which really deserved to win, and no amount of nostalgia can make anyone ignore how terrifying the Howard the Duck doll was.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Chris Cinema recalls Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull winning by Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. The Redditor argues, “I understand that the movie let down the die-hard fanbase, but having it among other nominees as disaster movieIt is highly unfair.”

Although the film may not have deserved to win in that category, especially since disaster movie was a contender, there was no way Steven Spielberg could get away with these digital effects. But, in fairness, when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was first released in 2008, it was actually rated new on Rotten Tomatoes and most critics liked it. But after the hype wore off, fans and critics saw it for what it really was.

Year of the Dragon (1985)

Hot_Pomergranate7168 points to the martial arts movie year of the dragon who didn’t deserve his Razzies. The film didn’t win any Raspberries, but it was nominated for five of them, including Worst Screenplay, Worst Picture and Worst Director, which is bad enough. The Redditor notes, “It’s not great, but it’s not as horrible as the Razzies claimed. Tarantino also praised the shooting scene at the end, it’s frankly a good, tense climax.”

Tarantino is known for having some hot takes when it comes to movies, and year of the dragon is no different. According to Far Magazinethe filmmaker called the sequence in question a “killer movie moment” and noted, “You forget to breathe during this!”

Rocky IV (1985)

The 6th Golden Raspberry Awards came as a shock to Sylvester Stallone as his two 1985 films, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rocky IV, won eight Razzie Awards between them. And since Stallone not only starred in them, but was involved in producing, writing, and directing one or both of them, most of the Raspberries were bestowed on him directly.

However, Tylerdurden389 believes that the awards were undeserved, at least those of Rocky IV. Redditor theorizes that Razzie voters didn’t like Stallone, speculating, “Pretty much everything Stallone did during the ’80s and early ’90s. Beliefthey gave him a ‘redemption award’ Razzie.”

4 Fantastic (2015)

Following the trend of dark and gritty reboots that started with Batman starts2015 saw 20th Century Fox apply the impossible-to-fail formula to fantastic 4. But both critics and audiences found the result dull and monotonous. But confused Algernon doesn’t think the movie is as bad as people say and that it definitely didn’t deserve its Razzie wins, as it won Worst Director, Worst Movie, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

The Redditor postulates: “In a year with Paul Blart 2 and pixels being appointed, fantastic 4 It doesn’t deserve the trophy for worst movie. I’m not defending the movie, I didn’t like it, but compared to Paul Blart 2That is movie theater.” However, while it’s not known how much truth there is to this, director Josh Trank likely made a great movie that was ruined by studio interference. It has happened before, with the most obvious example being that of David Fincher alien 3but no one can definitively know except the studio heads at 20th Century Fox.

Cocktail (1988)

Tom Cruise was as big a star in the 1980s as he is today, but he also made much riskier choices back then. the romantic comedy cocktail follows a bartender (Cruise) who wants to open his own establishment. Father DuncanSinners notes that while it certainly isn’t one of Cruise’s best films, his competition was a lot worse.

The Redditor argues: “mac and me should have won the worst photo cocktail.” mac and me got his fair share of Raspberry Gold nominations and wins, as he won for Worst Director and Worst New Star. However, given that it has a shockingly low 3.3 on IMDb, it’s a decision voters would likely want to revisit.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Razzie voters once again chose Affleck at the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards for playing another superhero, this time Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Reddit user RickRaptor105 thinks it was the most unfair, suggesting: “Ben Affleck receiving Worst Actor for his role in Batman v Superman not justified. He was one of the few big parts of this thing.”

However, Affleck didn’t win the worst actor, but he did win the worst screen combo, which was shared with Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the 2016 film. To be fair, the film is mocked for its infamous “Martha!” scene between the two, so if any onscreen duo of 2016 was going to win that award, it was Affleck and Cavill.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith it’s by far the best movie in the prequel trilogy, but that still doesn’t say much considering how low they are rated by fans. Although the film did not win the worst picture, it did win the worst supporting actor for Hayden Christensen’s performance as Anakin Skywalker. Chris Cinema argues that it was undeserved, commenting, “Although he has a dubious line delivery, his overall performance was pretty good.”

While Christensen’s performance isn’t great in the film’s predecessor, Attack of the Clonesimproved tenfold in Revenge of the Sith, and what hint of bad acting there is in his performance is undoubtedly not his fault. There is a backstage B-roll showing how it was misdirected by George Lucas on stage. If anything, Christensen was a victim of circumstance.