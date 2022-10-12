10 young books that marked the 2000s

In recent months, social networks have nostalgically recalled what marked the period of the 2000s! At the time, many books that became successful franchises were being published and we decided to separate some of these readings – released between 2000 and 2009 – for you, who are bookstan, to remember what was in vogue at the time.

Twilight

the first book of Twilight was released in 2005! The story of Bella Swan, which in the future would become a movie saga known worldwide, also won three more main books: New Moon in 2006, Eclipse in 2007 and Breaking Dawn in 2008. Buy here.

Harry Potter

There’s no denying the success that Harry Potter made in the 2000s. The new books released about the wizard’s history were huge lines, with curious readers, forming at the doors of bookstores. Buy here.

City of Bones

Cassandra Clare became one of the queens of fantasy and launches wonderful new books within the same universe of Mortal Instruments, her first successful saga, until today. But it all started there in 2007, with the publication of City of Bones. Buy here.

Princess’ diary

The books that inspired the movies The Princess Diaries 1 and 2, starring Anne Hathawaywere also released during the 2000s. Recently, with the theme in the works, new editions of the works of Meg Cabot. Buy here.

Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson is another fan favorite who had his first book released in 2005. With the success of the books, the story became movies and, soon, will win a new adaptation in series format that is already in production by Disney. Buy here.

Hunger Games

Taking the end of the 2000s, Hunger Games was originally published in 2008, receiving two more books that would be part of the successful trilogy that inspired the Katniss Everdeen films starring Jennifer Lawrence. Buy here.

Making my movie

In 2008, Paula Pepper released the first book Making my movie. Fani’s story was a big hit with readers and an adaptation is in production with Bela Fernandes in the lead role. Buy here.

Seriously, Mom!

Thalita Rebouças counts with several books that have already won adaptations and Seriously, Mom! is not left out of the list. Published during the 2000s, the story hit the screens with Larissa Manoela and Ingrid Guimarães as protagonists!

Who are you, Alasca?

John Green He is one of the authors who has released several books that have become known and have been adapted. In 2005, he released Who are you, Alasca? who received a series for hulu with Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer in the main roles. In Brazil, production is available at HBO Max. Buy here.

The Last Song

To close the list, one of the great novels of Nicholas Sparks. With Miley Cyrus playing the protagonist in the adaptation of the author’s story, A Última Música was published at the very end of the season, in 2009. Buy here.