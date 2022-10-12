2-year-old makes success as a cheerleader and video goes viral | Stay in

Michelle, from Pflugerville, Texas (USA), recorded her son on a football field with her daughter’s school cheerleading team. Attentive, the boy copied his sister’s every move. Liam is already used to the cheerleading routine. He has two more sisters who also cheer fans at games. “Last year he started stealing his sister’s pom poms,” Michelle told TODAY Parents . “We hid her expensive pom poms at home and I bought Liam a cheap pair. So my daughter’s coach gave him an extra pair that she had for the team,” said the mother. Since then, the little one has been surprising him. audience with her ability to observe and imitate the sisters’ movements.