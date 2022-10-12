2-year-old makes success as a cheerleader and video goes viral | Stay in

Michelle, from Pflugerville, Texas (USA), recorded her son on a football field with her daughter’s school cheerleading team. Attentive, the boy copied his sister’s every move. Liam is already used to the cheerleading routine. He has two more sisters who also cheer fans at games. “Last year he started stealing his sister’s pom poms,” Michelle told TODAY Parents . “We hid her expensive pom poms at home and I bought Liam a cheap pair. So my daughter’s coach gave him an extra pair that she had for the team,” said the mother. Since then, the little one has been surprising him. audience with her ability to observe and imitate the sisters’ movements.
Liam was born prematurely at 27 weeks. When he was born, the baby was around 450 grams and underwent surgery to treat a hole in his heart. The mother says that her son has exceeded expectations with his growth and development, particularly with regard to his ability to learn new information.
When the little boy’s sister, 12-year-old Amaya, practices choreography at home, Liam memorizes the moves. Last week, Amaya and her cheerleading squad took to the field at Kelly Lane Middle School and Liam followed, jumping and waving his silver pom poms for the 10-minute performance.