3 Simple Ways to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp

You’ve probably seen people on WhatsApp delete messages they sent because they later decided you shouldn’t see them for whatever reason.

Like many others, you want to know what they conveyed in that deleted message, which can be frustrating.

There are a few ways you can use to see a deleted WhatsApp message even if the other user who sent it to you doesn’t want to.

If you find yourself in this situation but you don’t want to deal with the problem of downloading an app to recover deleted WhatsApp conversations, you are in luck today.

In this article, we will see some quick and easy methods on how to read deleted messages on WhatsApp without the aid of an app. To understand everything there is to learn on this subject, keep reading until the end.

1. Notification history

You can view all deleted WhatsApp messages on any Android smartphone running Android 11 OS or higher without installing a third-party app.

The feature to keep a record of all messages received by WhatsApp is available thanks to the built-in notification system of this particular operating system.

To configure the notification history option on your Android 11 smartphone, follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1. Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications.

Step 2. Locate and choose the “Notification History” option. Tap the button next to “Use notification history”.

Step 3. After completing the previous steps, this page will display all future notifications.

2. Applications

If your phone is using Android 10 or lower, or if you want to see your child’s WhatsApp messages even if they are deleted, then a third-party app that monitors phone notifications must be downloaded.

Undoubtedly, among the most excellent and popular parental control apps is AirDroid Parental Control.

It is intended to provide users with an easy way to ensure online safety. It is very easy to use and compatible with many Android devices.

3. Restore WhatsApp Database

Step 1. On your device, launch the file browser.

Step 2. Open your WhatsApp folder > Database. All locally saved backup files for WhatsApp are present in the database.

Step 3. Long press the “msgstore.db.crypt12” file to select it and tap “Edit Name”. Change its name to “msgstore backup.db.crypt12”. To prevent it from being overwritten, the file was renamed.

Step 4. Then choose the latest backup file and change its name to “msgstore.db.crypt12”.

Step 5. Open Google Drive on your smartphone now and then tap the menu with three vertical lines in the upper right corner.

Step 6. Click “Backups” and delete your WhatsApp backup.

Step 7. Delete WhatsApp and install it again. You will be prompted to recover WhatsApp from a local backup during installation because you no longer have a cloud backup.

Step 8. When prompted, choose the “msgstore.db.crypt12” file and click “Restore”.