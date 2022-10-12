45 years ago, Lufthansa Flight 181 was hijacked

This is a part of the Todos a Bordo newsletter sent today (12). In the complete newsletter, for subscribers only, you can still read the fate of the hijacked plane after decades of flights, as well as a curation of other aviation news. Want to receive the full issue in your email every Wednesday? Click here.

45 years ago, a Boeing 737-200 plane that was making Flight 181 of the German airline Lufthansa was hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The group called for the release of members of Baader-Meinhof, a German guerrilla organization.

The whole action lasted five days, with passages through six countries and resulting in the death of the pilot and three hijackers. To this day, the hijacking of Lufthansa flight 181 is considered a milestone for Germany in the fight against terrorism in its country.

The Lufthansa 181 aircraft came to fly in Brazil in the 2000s, for TAF Linhas Aéreas, when its useful life ended.

Historic: The plane, which had been named Landshut (named after a German city), took off from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on October 13, 1977. Its destination was Frankfurt, Germany.

On board were 86 passengers and five crew. The flight was diverted to Rome (Italy), where it stayed for a few hours before taking off to Larnaca airport in Cyprus.

On this scale, the kidnappers were even contacted by a leader of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization), who tried to dissuade them from action. They did not heed the appeal, refueled the aircraft and took off for Bahrain.

The country’s airport was closed, but the pilot said he was out of fuel and would need to land anyway, managing to get the plane down and refuel. It was already dawn on the 14th of October.

The next stop was in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), where the plane remained until the 16th of October.

One more scale: Landing in Dubai was almost not possible, as the local government had closed the airport and placed trucks on the runway to prevent the aircraft from reaching the ground.

However, the pilots warned that they had no fuel and, at the last moment, trucks that blocked the lane allowed the passage. On the ground, the kidnappers demanded that they be provided with water and food, as well as newspapers.

Garbage was also asked to be taken out, at which point the captain managed to warn how many hijackers were on the plane. On the radio, he talked to the tower, when he asked for four boxes of cigarettes: “Mixed. Different. Two of these and two of these, maybe”;

It was a cryptic way of saying that the plane had been captured by four terrorists, two of whom were men and two were women.

The local government had refused to supply fuel for the aircraft, but after the threat of starting to kill the passengers, the plane was refueled and they left for Aden (Yemen) on 16 October.

Captain executed: The landing in Yemen was one of the most delicate. Unable to land on the paved runways, as they were blocked to prevent the plane from using them, the solution was to land on an unpaved stretch between them.

At the time of departure, Captain Jürgen Schumann was allowed to leave the Boeing 737 to analyze the extent of damage caused to the plane on landing. With his delay in returning, which he did voluntarily, the kidnappers killed him in front of the other passengers.

First officer Jürgen Vietor took control of the plane and took off for Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, the last stop before the hijacking ended.

Operation Magic Fire: In Mogadishu, the atmosphere became more tense. The terrorists continued to demand that the Baader-Meinhof members be released or they would blow up the plane.

He had landed in the early hours of October 17, with the captain’s body on board. On the 18th, a German tactical team started Operation Magic Fire, which ended the kidnapping.

The agents approached from the rear of the aircraft, where it would not be possible to be seen by those on board. At the same time, the kidnappers were radioed that the prisoners had been released and were being transported safely out of Germany. It was a lie to buy time.

With the tactical team in place, Somali soldiers started a flare a few meters from the front of the plane. This served as a decoy, leading three of the hijackers to the flight deck.

The Germans managed to enter the plane at that moment through the emergency exits, ordering everyone to get down and starting an exchange of fire with the hijackers. Two died instantly, another after being taken out with injuries, and one survived.

No passengers died, and all were released.

With the news of the kidnapping failed, three of the group’s leaders who had their release demanded were found dead in prison. The cause of death indicated in the reports was suicide.

