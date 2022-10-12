5 Reasons to Buy a Desktop Computer Instead of a Laptop | computers

Investing in a desktop desktop can be more advantageous than buying a notebook. Many models offer, for a better cost-benefit, more practicality and features that can improve your user experience. For those who don’t need or don’t care so much about having a portable device, buying a desktop can give you access to a more balanced computer that is easier to update, depending on the user’s needs.

Even with the laptop market booming after the beginning of the pandemic and the adoption of the home office, desktops can still be a more suitable option according to the profile of each user and, especially, with the budget established to invest in a new one. computer. Therefore, the TechTudo Here are five reasons you should invest in a desktop PC over a laptop.

1. They tend to be more cost-effective

When comparing desktop and notebook models in the same price range, the tendency is to find more balanced desktop computers, especially among the options for daily use or simpler tasks. As notebooks already come with components such as a webcam and battery, they end up costing a little more. Already on a PC, it is possible to assemble your system in stages, buying each accessory individually, which can increase the savings in the purchase of the PC.

It is also important to consider that desktops allow you to opt, initially, for a simpler processor, aiming at a future update when necessary. This procedure is feasible mainly because of the possibility of changing more components compared to laptops.

2. They tend to be more powerful

Unlike notebooks, desktops tend not to limit processor and GPU frequencies to keep their temperatures more balanced. This makes the components can offer more performance on desktop computers.

In desktops, memories also tend to offer more performance, since they can receive more energy and are not limited to maintain greater autonomy, for example. Users who know more advanced techniques can explore the overclocking support of the processors, making the desktops exploit the hardware’s capacity to the fullest.

3. They are easier to update

Upgrading is also much easier on desktops as you can swap processors on a desktop PC. On Intel CPUs, for example, before making the switch, you need to consider the chip socket. If it is compatible, it is possible to even exchange an Intel Core i3 for an Intel Core i5, for example. In the case of AMD, which uses socket AM4, users can use almost any CPU from the Ryzen line, which makes it easy to upgrade and, in most cases, does not require replacing the motherboard or memories.

Also, for those who want a change in graphics, desktop computers allow you to change the GPU. Thus, the user can invest in the video card that best meets the performance he needs. Desktops also have increased support for memory modules, making it possible to add more than two modules to virtually any modern system.

4. They are easier to fix

Repairing a desktop is also considerably simpler. After all, fewer components are soldered to the motherboard, which allows only one defective component to be replaced. On laptops, a simple GPU problem, for example, can compromise the device as a whole.

In a practical way, repairing a desktop is also easier, since to mess with its internal components, just remove one of the sides of the case. This does not occur in notebooks, since many models require an almost complete disassembly of the equipment to access its interior.

5. They are better for certain applications

In games, the trend is to have more performance on desktops, mainly due to their higher CPU and GPU frequencies, which tend to deliver a greater number of frames. Support for more disks is also a feature that may please those who need to store more data and prefer to invest in more than one disk with a smaller capacity rather than the larger capacity 3.5mm disks.

For extreme performance, desktops are also a more interesting option, particularly for users who can invest in more robust thermal solutions. In addition, there is the possibility of using more monitors due to the greater number of video outputs, according to the GPU used. So, for those who need more screens, disks and advanced graphics performance, the best option is still a desktop.

