5 women’s biographies to inspire on Reading Day

Today (12) is celebrated the National Reading Day, a date that seeks to encourage the habit among young people and adults. Through books, it is possible to learn, have fun and be inspired, by getting in touch with stories of people who look like you or who started from the same place and walked a path of success. “You have to see a physical manifestation of your dreams,” said the actress. Viola Davis about the importance of representativeness in an interview with an American television channel.

Look 5 biographies of women that will inspire you to go in search of their dreams and become the protagonist of their own life.

1. In Search of Me, by Viola Davis

the biography of Viola Davis reconstructs the actress’ trajectory to become one of the most recognized women in the United States. She tells the way to finding her voice through acting while fighting extreme poverty. “Everything that I couldn’t express in my life, if I expressed it on stage, was celebrated”, she recalls in an interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, produced by Netflix.

the star of the series “How to Get Away With Murder” reflects how the racism it’s the sexism suffered since she was a child in the city of Central Falls, Rhode Island, were instrumental in her becoming the strong woman that she is. “I never stopped running, my feet just stopped moving,” she says, remembering when she needed to run from the racist attacks of the white boys at school.

2. My Story, by Michelle Obama

the biography of Michelle Obama recalls the trajectory of former first lady of the United States from her childhood to the end of her husband’s presidential term, Barack Obama, with the election of Donald Trump. The narrative goes against the media trends of glamorizing her performance alongside her husband, but mainly exposes Michelle’s intimacy in her moments of fears and insecurities.

As an alumnus of a renowned college and a trainee at a recognized US law firm, being one of the only black women in spaces of coexistence, study and work is a highlight throughout the biography.

3. Learnings: my journey to a more meaningful life, by Gisele Bündchen

Gisele writes, in her biography, her individual experiences in learning to have a life based on energization, connection with nature and positive thoughts. In each chapter of the book, she connects an aspect of her life – relationships, family, self-knowledge – to the events of her trajectory.

A model since she was 14 years old, the Brazilian reflects what it is like to live in peace with herself, turning the book into a guide on knowing herself and living life in a simple way. “I came out of this process with a great feeling of gratitude, with the belief that I can do more and with much more strength”, Gisele tells Pedro Bial in an interview with her production process.

4. Luiza Helena: the woman of Brazil, by Pedro Bial

The book that tells the story of Luiza Helena Trajanocreator of the retail chain Magazine Luizait was written by Pedro Bial in the period of the pandemic and launched in June 2022. It tells from the story of Luiza Trajano Donato, the businesswoman’s aunt, who started the family business to the succession of Magazine Luiza by Luiza Helena’s firstborn, Frederico Trajano, who today is the company CEO.

The biography also talks about her performance beyond her company, as in the leadership of a movement in favor of vaccination against Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic. She is also president of a group to encourage female participation in the labor market and in political decisions and support for victims of domestic violence, the Brazilian women.

5. Prologue, act, epilogue: memories, by Fernanda Montenegro

The life narrative of Fernanda Montenegro – artistic name of Arlete Pinheiro da Silva – not only presents what is behind the life of the Brazilian actress, but, mainly, addresses the important moments of the country’s artistic scene in the last century. Her biography brings what many who know her question: what inspires her in acting, what led her to success and the backstage of her productions.

