A Daring Spy Film by Kiyoshi Kurosawa – Cinevisão

For this Thursday, August 4th, Midas Filmes has scheduled the premiere of “A Spy’s Wife” (Wife of a Spy), which can be classified as the first period drama by Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, with which he won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and was even nominated for Best Film.

In this daring spy thriller, set in Kobe, Japan, in the year 1940, at a time when the country was experiencing a phase of imperialism and war crimes abounded everywhere, Kurosawa plays with loyalties and betrayals clearly and subtle, managing to hook the viewer into the unfolding story.

And it all starts on the night before the start of World War II, when merchant Yusaku Fukuhara (Issey Takahashi) senses that a disturbing future is looming, which leads him to leave his wife Satoko (Yû Aoi) and travel to Manchuria. , where he will witness a barbaric act he wants to denounce.

Meanwhile, Satoko is sought out by a policeman, a childhood friend, who tells her that a woman, whom her husband brought from Manchuria, has died. Torn apart by jealousy, Satoko confronts her husband. But, in an unexpected twist, when she discovers Yusaku’s true intentions, she does her best to ensure her safety and happiness.

Watch the subtitled trailer of “Spy Woman” and go to the cinema: