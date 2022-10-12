Accounts for the G-8: Botafogo needs 54 points to reach an average of the last five years in the Brasileirão and pinch a spot in Libertadores-2023

If the fan of Botafogo dreamed of the vacancy in the Libertadores-2023he came to believe after Glorioso’s victory over the Sao Paulo by 1 to 0, last Sunday (9/10), in the morumbi. The team led by the coach Luís Castro isolated himself in ninth place in the table with 43 points and 12 wins and it’s just two points away from America-MG, last club within the G-8. But what does Botafogo need to join this group? Separate the calculator, because the StoveNET will do the math for you, based on the average of last five seasons.

Since the Brazilian championship went on to classify six clubs for Libertadores, in 2017, and allow possible G-7/G-8/G-9 to be formed in the national tournament, the average of the eighth place was 54 points conqueredie, 11 points more than Botafogo has today after 31 of the 38 rounds played.

So, to get 11 more points, the Botafogo needs three wins and two draws in the final seven rounds. Within this account, it is possible for Alvinegro to lose two matches and the objective is still very close to being achieved. It is also worth mentioning that the Stove is very good in the “tie-breaking criterion”. If he gets these three victories, he would add to the current 12 and reach 15 victories, equaling the maximum mark achieved by Chapecoense in the 2017 edition.

Final stretch of the Fogão in Rio de Janeiro

Another interesting point is that of the last seven games, five of them will be held in Rio de Janeiro. That’s right! A domestic final stretch. four in Nilton Santos Stadiumagainst International, Red Bull Bragantino, cuiabá and saintsand one in Maracanãin the classic with the Fluminense. Botafogo leaves the state only twice, and very close: in the duels against Atlético-MGat Mineirão, and at the end of the competition, against Atletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. So, can you believe the spot in Libertadores?

Last 7 games in Brasileirão-2022:

⚽ BOTAFOGO X INTERNATIONAL

📅 10/16 (Sunday)

⌚ 6 pm

🏟️ Nilton Santos Stadium

⚽ FLUMINENSE X BOTAFOGO

📅 10/23 (Sunday)

⌚ 4 pm

🏟️ Maracanã

⚽ BOTAFOGO X RED BULL BRAGANTINO

📅 10/26 (Wednesday)

⌚ 7pm

🏟️ Nilton Santos Stadium

⚽ BOTAFOGO X CUIABA

📅 1/11(Tuesday)

⌚ 7pm

🏟️ Nilton Santos Stadium

⚽ ATLÉTICO-MG X BOTAFOGO

📅 7/11(Monday)

⌚ 20h

🏟️ Mineirão

⚽ BOTAFOGO X SANTOS

📅 11/10 (Thursday)

⌚ 20h

🏟️ Nilton Santos Stadium

⚽ ATHLETICO-PR X BOTAFOGO

📅 11/13 (Sunday)

⌚ 4 pm

🏟️ Baixada Arena