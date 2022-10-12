Acer’s TOP notebook with 17.3″ screen, i7 and RTX 3050 costing R$ 4124 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Love video games and looking for a high-performance laptop? In that case, the Acer notebook with i7 chip is a great choice! And today, you pay BRL 5499 in up to 12 interest-free installments and earn 25% cashback paying with AME Digital.
About its features, the Acer Gamer Nitro 5 notebook is built around a huge 17.3 inch display. With FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, it delivers great quality to consume games and media. In addition, the backlit keyboard gives the notebook extra charm.
In hardware, the company added a powerful 4.8GHz Octa-core Intel Core i7 11800H processor combined with 8GB/512GB of RAM and SSD storage. In addition, it has more highlights like Geforce RTX 3050 4 GB dedicated graphics card and Windows 11 out of the box.
Main features:
|Processor
|Intel Core i7 11800H Octa-core 4.8GHz
|Video card
|Geforce RTX 3050 4GB
|RAM memory
|8 GB DDR4
|Storage
|512 SSD
|Keyboard
|illuminated
|Screen
|17.3 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 144 Hz refresh rate
|connectivity
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Weight
|2.8kg
|System
|Windows 11
|audio
|stereo speakers
|dimensions
|403.5 (W) x 288 (D) x 25.45 (H) mm
With a coupon, the Acer Gamer Nitro 5 notebook is the right choice for those who want high performance to enjoy their games:
– Discount
– In the cart use the coupon: PROMO500
– Choose AME payment method to earn 25% cashback!
– Final cost considering cashback!
