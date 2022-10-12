Actress says Secret Invasion will be a different series in the MCU

With 9 Marvel Studios productions already under his belt since his debut in Avengers (2012), Cobie Smulders now prepares to be seen again through Secret Invasion. Returning to the role of Maria Hill beside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), production is expected to focus on the arrival of the aliens Skrulls in the land.

And while the series does not debut, the actress, however, has already given us a little spoiler about the production, stating that fans will finally be able to meet the characters!

Fans will be able to meet characters in Secret Invasion

In a recent interview with TvLine, Cobie Smuldersa Maria Hill of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened the game and gave some minor spoilers of Secret Invasionhis next series from the publisher.

According to her, the beauty of the production is making fans finally know the stories of these most diverse characters, and not just when they are saving the world.

“I think that’s the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing. You’ll really be able to get to know the stories of these characters, you know? Like… What are the conversations that go on when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee or something. This time, it’s not just about saving the world. So it’s really exciting.”

This is not the first time an actor from the production has mentioned that she will show other sides of the characters, as you can check here.

Secret Invasion will show Maria Hill’s depth

Furthermore, Cobie Smulders also mentions Maria Hillher character since Avengers (2012), and claims that Secret Invasion will be the greatest depth she has ever gained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m really excited about it because it has a very different approach. Also, having Sam (Jackson) in anything is just thrilling to watch. I feel like the show will be able to define her character in a very interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see, and it’s also the most depth ever shown with Maria Hill (since her first appearance).”

For now, many production details are kept secret, but you can check out everything we know by clicking here.

Check out the trailer for Secret Invasion, new production from Marvel

Still no release date set, Secret Invasion arrives in 2023.