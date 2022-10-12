After being postponed, Dune 2 gets a new release date

Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be pretty undecided on the release date of Dune: Part 2. After pushing the movie back by a month, the studio has once again altered the release of the sequel. But this time, the Hollywood giant has decided to anticipate the sequel. Pretty confusing, huh?

According to Deadline, the studio has pushed the release date of Dune 2 forward to escape the competition. The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents, a prelude to the films starring Jennifer Lawrence, opens in November 16, 2023. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel was scheduled for the same date.

However, the decision made by Warner Bros. Discovery only came to fruition after an (already expected) announcement from Marvel. The superhero studio has delayed the release of Blade. The movie about the vampire hunter was going to premiere on first week of November 2023. Now, the plot starring Mahershala Ali is scheduled for release in september 2024.

The Duna Studio (2021) wasted no time. On the same day as Marvel’s announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed the anticipation of the sequel to November 3, 2023. Despite the small change, the new film is expected to thrive even more without major competition for two weeks.

Dune: Warner’s bet

Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac in a scene from Dune Disclosure/Warner Bros.

And, look, the Hollywood giant is investing heavily in production. After the box office success of the first plot, the studio further reinforced the sequel. Warner, which already had a star-studded cast, added more renowned names to Dune: Part 2.

Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Léa Seydoux (007: No Time to Die), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Christopher Walken (Rupture) were the main news announced by the studio. Directed by Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård in the all-star cast.

Dune was a hit in Hollywood. In addition to earning more than US$ 400 million (R$ 2.1 billion)the feature based on the eponymous book series by Frank Herbert, has accumulated 10 nominations this year’s Oscars. The production was only behind Attack of the Dogs (2021), which had 12 nominations.

Watch the trailer for the first film below: