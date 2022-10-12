After Cimed’s nod, Pouso Alegre gets excited and wants to move forward in conversations

photo: Chiarini Jr / Roma Comunicao e Marketing President of Pouso Alegre (center) celebrated the team’s runner-up in Serie D

During the sponsorship agreement with Cruzeiro, in So Paulo, this Tuesday (10/11), Cimed’s CEO, Joo Adibe Marques, expressed the desire to deepen his relationship with Pouso Alegre and

Pouso Alegre has a full calendar for 2023. The team will compete in the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and Serie C. supersports, the president of Pouso Alegre, Paulo da Pinta, said that the sponsorship of Cimed would be fundamental for the club in the season. The company has industrial parks in the city of Sul de Minas.

“Cimed is a great company, so it would be a pleasure to present our project to them. We have achieved a lot on the field and we would like our off-field team to follow in the same proportion. Who knows, in the near future, we will make a Cimed Arena, paint wearing yellow, it would be a great satisfaction”, said Paulo.

For the president, it would be important to win partnerships that make investments in the vice-champion team of Serie D, in order to generate more revenue for the club.

“Every year we do a cost survey, involving sponsorship properties on the shirt or inside the stadium. We do this survey to see what we get in revenue for the following year, so we’re at that point right now. So it would be a new opportunity.” to try a deal with Cimed.”

“It’s a company here in Pouso Alegre and there’s nothing better than having on your shirt a company that is part of the city’s history”, he concluded.

With two branches in Pouso Alegre, Cimed also sponsors palm trees. The president of Pouso revealed that, previously, there had been conversations with the company, but that there was no definitive negotiation.

“We have already met with Cimed on three occasions. In 2019, in So Paulo, and in 2020 and 2021, we met in Pouso Alegre. We presented documentation, we have already opened some conversations to try to get closer, a partnership. without success”, revealed the president.

end of term

Despite having signaled the club’s desire to strengthen relations with Cimed, Paulo da Pinta’s term as president of Pouso Alegre is at an end.

The club has already defined that the elections will only take place in December. The Deliberative Council will be defined in the General Assembly on November 7th. After 30 days of this definition, the elections will take place.

Paulo said that he tried to bring forward the election to move forward with the club’s planning issues, but said that this action is not allowed by the bylaws. Without a definitive name to assume the presidency, the leader revealed that he would continue the work.

“We are going to continue working to make the necessary contracts and technical commission. But we are still articulating”, he said.