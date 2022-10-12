After Dybala, another Argentine star suffers injury and could miss the World Cup

Considered one of the big favorites in this year’s World Cup, which will be played next month in Qatar, the Argentina team has been having some major injury problems. Messi, the big name of the Selection, who is going in search of his third title, doesn’t worry, but other names, like Dybalainjured, could miss the World Cup.

In Roma’s last game, in Serie A, in a 2-1 victory against Lecce, Dybala, who is enjoying a great season in European football, had to be substituted after suffering a serious injury. The athlete’s recovery period is still unknown, but there are doubts about his participation in the Cup.

But Dybala is not the only name that becomes a problem for the Hermanos coach. That’s because, on this Champions League afternoon, another Argentine star, Di Maria, felt his thigh and had to leave the field in the first half. The Argentine is one of Argentina’s greats and one of the pillars of coach Lionel Scaloni.

There is currently no information on the severity of Di Maria’s injury, who has suffered his second injury since joining Juventus at the start of the season. Remembering that the start date of the World Cup is on the 20th of November.

world Cup

Argentina arrives at the World Cup undefeated for more than 30 games, and with confidence in the air. Currently, the Hermanos are in third position in the FIFA world rankings.