After Luizão, Pablo Maia enters the crosshairs of Fulham, from England

Another player revealed in Cotia may play in European football. Pablo Maia, promoted to professional this year, is in the sights of Fulham, from England, who some time ago also expressed interest in defender Luizão.

For now, Fulham only monitors Pablo Maia, but they have a lot of interest in the 20-year-old player revealed in the youth categories of São Paulo, currently seen with good eyes in European football.

Many success stories of Brazilians in Europe started at CFA Laudo Natel, in Cotia, such as Lucas Moura, Casemiro, Eder Militão and, more recently, Antony. This year, Arsenal decided to bet on Marquinhos, Norwich on Gabriel Sara, and Fulham seems willing to do the same with another calf from the tricolor base.

In August, Gazeta Esportiva had already reported Fulham’s interest in Luizão. The young defender had received a proposal from the English club, but São Paulo did not take the talks forward with the intention of renewing his contract, which expires at the end of January 2023, which did not happen.

Pablo Maia was elected revelation of this year’s Campeonato Paulista. The midfielder, even without professional experience, quickly became an important piece for coach Rogério Ceni, taking the title and helping to take the team to the final of the State Championship, with the right to a goal in the first leg against Palmeiras, in Morumbi. .

It is true that throughout the season Pablo Maia fluctuated and ended up losing the title to Gabriel Neves, but, due to his young age, he has the ballast to evolve. The midfielder has a contract with São Paulo until December 2024 and was once again one of coach Rogério Ceni’s first choices with the Uruguayan’s injury.