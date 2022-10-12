After Twilight, are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart still friends?

With the release of the Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have won fans around the world. The interpreters of Edward and Bella even dated – but broke up after a huge controversy. So fans wonder: more than a decade later, are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart friends?

It is worth remembering that, in all, the Twilight Saga had 5 films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

Although it divided the opinion of the specialized critics – and part of the public – the Twilight Saga became a huge financial success. Together, the films grossed an estimated $3.3 billion.

Below we reveal everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s current relationship; check out.

Are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart friends these days?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart started dating in mid-2010. The relationship lasted about three years.

In 2013, Stewart was spotted making out with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman.

Pressed by the internet, Bella’s interpreter publicly apologized to her ex-boyfriend. From there, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s relationship cooled.

Today, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart view their past relationship with respect and consideration. The actors are not close friends, but they maintain a cordial relationship.

Currently, Robert Pattinson is in a relationship with actress and model Suki Waterhouse, from films such as Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Women in Power.

Kristen Stewart, meanwhile, is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. In 2017, the actress came out and came out as bisexual.

“You are not confused if you are bisexual. It’s nothing confusing. For me, it’s exactly the opposite.”

Asked about his relationship with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson said he has no regrets from the past.

“These things happen, you know”, commented the actor, referring to the “escape” of the scene partner.

Kristen Stewart, for her part, said that, at the time, she was “young and stupid”. Apparently, the relationship was just a juvenile flirtation, which, through the Twilight Saga, ended up appearing in tabloids around the world.

Robert Pattinson currently participates in the recordings of Mickey7, the new science fiction project by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho (Oscar winner for Best Picture for Parasite).

The actor is also confirmed in the sequel to Batman, still without a premiere date on DC and Warner Bros.

Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, celebrates the success of Crimes of the Future, an acclaimed horror film written and directed by David Cronenberg.

All Twilight Saga movies are available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Globoplay.