Alienware M15 R7 notebook, one of the only ones with the RTX 3070 in Brazil, has an unmissable discount ⋆

recently releasedthe Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Notebook, withIt could not be otherwise, it is considered one of the most powerful notebook models found in Brazil, since, in addition to other high-end components, the notebook is equipped with a Video Card Geforce Nvidia RTX 3070 ti. It turns out that currently Amazon Brasil is promoting an unmissable offer on the machine in question, which, for a limited period of time, can be purchased with an 8% discount on the value of BRL 14,299. That is, you can save about BRL 1,200 when purchasing the product in the next few days. Let’s check out the details of this super offer?

At first glance, the price of the Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gamer Notebook may scare you because it is very high, however, we are dealing with a machine that, with this discount, provides a great value for money. To give you an idea, gaming notebooks from competing brands such as Acer and MSI, which have a lower data sheet in terms of hardware, are sold at prices similar to the Dell Alienware M15 R7. The M15 R7 is a robust machine that has an excellent configuration for demanding users looking for a high-end notebook for professional use, ideal for architects, video editors, photographers and programmers. That said, of course we can’t forget its main focus, games. The notebook allows the user to run titles with graphics on Ultra without having any performance issues. Its technical sheet does not present any “average” component. We have available a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM memorydouble recommended by most games of the moment; 1TB SSD, ultra fast storage more than enough to install heavy games and latest releases; and lastly, the RTX 3070ti Video Cardwhich delivers unrivaled performance in every way, providing a flawless visual experience.

Its finish was thought to offer ventilation performance to accompany its hardware power with the Cryo-Tech refrigeration technology which features a redesigned fan and has 2.3x the number of blades, 37% thinner than the previous generation. To maintain the processor, the device also has the New Element 31: exclusive thermal paste based on gallium and silicone that offers 25% improvement in thermal conductivity compared to the previous generation of the m15. All this with great design and excellent construction. To give it an even more modern look, we can even configure the RGB colors of the backlit keyboard and decide if the Alienware logo LED light is on, offering a good level of customization. The panel is one of the great highlights of the notebook and brings a screen with Ultra HD (2560×1440) 15.6 inches, which in itself is incredible, being one of the few devices that have this wide screen. Which in practice means greater productivity for professional use or image immersion for gamers, who have the experience even higher with the 240hz image refresh rate and 2ms response time.

What games does the Dell Alienware M15 R7 with RTX 3070 ti run?



With a notebook with RTX 3070 ti in hand, you have the firepower to run the most renowned AAA titles with high performance, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 at 55 fps on Ultra, GTA V 5 at 110 fps on Ultra, PUBG at 130 fps in Ultra, Forza Horizon 4 in Ultra at 130 fps, Battlefield V at 95 FPS in QHD, among many others, achieving an average of FPS 129 among the most popular titles on the market in high quality. Therefore, if you are looking for an opportunity to have a machine that will play titles with excellent quality for a long period of time, it is worth checking out this version of the Alienware M15 R7. With this configuration you will be able to easily run the next releases for at least the next 5 years. If the goal is a machine for professional use, the device offers the best in terms of performance and screen image, featuring a panel with 400 nits of brightness and a great viewing angle with Ultra HD resolution, excellent for project presentation.

