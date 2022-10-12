AliExpress: Redmi Pad Tablet 53% off

If you want a device to help you develop your activities or improve your gaming experience, check out this product on sale at AliExpress: Redmi Pad Tablet from R$1,156.95, in up to 6 interest-free installments.

With a slim and eye-catching design, Redmi Pad weighs just 445g and comes with a 10.61-inch screen and 90 Hz display rate. Regarding the audio, it has four Dolby Atmos-certified speakers.

The Helio G99 processor is efficient and ensures optimal device performance. To please all audiences, the RAM (3 GB, 4 GB or 6 GB) and internal storage (64 GB or 128 GB) vary depending on the version.

In terms of cameras, it has an 8 MP ultrawide front with a 105º viewing angle, which certainly guarantees good photos. The rear camera is also an 8 MP, with support for recording videos with Full HD resolution (1080p

With an 8,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the manufacturer promises plenty of autonomy.

The tablet is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

