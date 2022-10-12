América-MG evaluates the purchase of Luan Patrick, who refused a proposal from abroad | america-mg

With a loan contract nearing the end, defender Luan Patrick, from América-MG, revealed his desire to remain at the club. According to the ge, the player refused proposal from the United Arab Emiratesit’s the Coelho evaluates the possibility of keeping the player for the next season.

Luan Patrick received polls from Al Wasl – United Arab Emirates -, a club owned by striker Gilberto, ex-Bahia. The team directly approached the player offering a good financial proposal. The defender, however, refused any advance in the negotiation, aiming to participate in a Libertadores classification campaign by Coelho.

According to a source close to the player, he wanted to stay to help América secure a spot in next year’s competition. Asked at a press conference, the defender revealed that he wants to stay, but did not give further details.

“I do want to, but I prefer to leave this with my managers,” said Luan Patrick at a press conference.

Luan Patrick, from América-MG, carries the ball in a game against Fluminense

The report also found that America intends to keep the player for the next season. The club is interested in acquiring the defender permanently, but is still evaluating the possibility. A first contact has already been made with Athletico, but there is no open negotiation, for now.

Luan Patrick played 11 games this season for America. The last of them was against Fluminense, in the last round, when the team won well and broke the historical taboo at Maracanã. The defender assumed the role of right-back, did not compromise, and did the trick in the marking.

Luan was formed in Figueirense’s youth categories, but transferred to Athletico still in juniors and went up to professional in 2020.

The defender has stints with the Brazilian youth team, where he was under-17 world champion in 2019. Coach Tite has also called him to the main team to complete training, in preparations for the Selection. The last time was last year, during the Copa America.