Angelina Jolie’s emotional email to Brad Pitt resurfaces amid legal battle: “You really wanted me to go away”

This week, an email that Angelina Jolie wrote to Brad Pitt in January 2021 it went viral on TikTok. In the now-deleted content, the actress begins by explaining that she is sending the message in writing to “not get emotional“. The veracity of the record was verified by Entertainment Tonight, which found the report in one of the former couple’s lawsuits.

Jolie then began to tell her side of the story about the sale of Chateau Miraval, the winery bought by the pair in 2011.”It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married in front of a plaque in memory of my mother.“, detailed the artist, referring to her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne. “It’s the place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will cherish my memories of what this place represented a decade ago.“, he admitted.

“But [a vinícola] it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family—and a business that’s centered on alcohol. I was hoping that somehow this place could become something that would bring us together and where we would find light and peace.“, he continued in the rant. “Now I see that you really wanted me to go away and you will probably be happy to receive this email.“, he declared.

Then, Lara Croft’s interpreter stated that she was a witness to “lots of reckless behavior“, as well as seeing money spent in ways she wouldn’t approve of. She also claimed that measures were taken without her consultation in recent years. The American stated that “has been hampered by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children“.

In another excerpt, she even assumed that an advertising campaign by the brand bothered her. “I was shaken by the recent images that were released to sell the drink. I find it irresponsible, and this is not something I would want children to see. It reminded me of painful times“, he scored. Angelina stated that she feels that “no may be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business when the abuse of this substance has harmed our family so deeply“.

Deciding to sell her share of the business, she said she was open to proposals from Pitt, the Perín family and their associates. “Either way, I believe that we need to get past this to heal and focus on the commonalities in our family and where we have positive associations. And do it quickly“, he added.

“I can’t begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to get to this point. Your dream of having a relationship with the industry and alcohol is yours alone and you’ve made that painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business and I sincerely hope the kids don’t feel the same way I do about Miraval when they’re older and visit him there“, he pondered. Angelina then cited the assault she allegedly suffered from Brad during a flight six years ago. At the time, the actress even accused her ex of suffocating one of her children. “Miraval, for me, died [em] September 2016, and everything I’ve seen in the years since has sadly confirmed this.“.

Earlier this year, Angelina sold her share of the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, prompting Pitt to sue her. In the file, according to ET, the actor acknowledges that his ex-wife paid for 40% of the company’s purchase price, but claims that he was the only one who made the winery successful. Brad also says that under the terms of their 2019 divorce, he and Jolie had a “mutual agreement” that neither of them could sell their share of the place without the consent of the other.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in 2014, and they share six children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14. The artists are still in the process of separating. , in an attempt to settle the division of property and issues relating to the custody of the six children.

