Anne Hathaway says her look similar to her character was an accident

Fashion weeks around the world are over, but in the world of celebrities who have been present, it’s not yet. Anne Hathaway drove “The Devil Wears Prada” fans wild when, last month in New York, she donned an outfit nearly identical to her character in the film. But what many don’t know is that “her Andy Saches moment” was purely accidental, as the actress said.

This Wednesday (12), in an interview for the show “Today”, from NBC, she revealed that it was totally casual to have matched the clothes with the unforgettable Andy. At the show, Hathaway sat front-row and wore a brown Michel Kors jacket with a crocodile print over a black turtleneck dress. The “touchdown” was the hair tied in a ponytail with the bangs loose.

“It was kind of crazy, wasn’t it? My hairdresser, who is a lovely person, just said, ‘I know what to do’, and threw my hair into a ponytail. I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Oh, that’s funny, will anyone notice?’, joked the actress.

In the film, Andy is an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), a famous editor at one of the biggest fashion magazines in the world. However, the dream job ends up turning into hell, when the character played by Anne notices that working with the renowned Priestly is not easy.

During the show, Anne sat next to Anna Wintour, the almighty Vogue who served as the inspiration for the editor-in-chief of “The Devil Wears Prada”, and made the internet go wild. Even unintentionally, the fashion gods gave a little help for this moment to happen, didn’t they?!

Watch the video in English: