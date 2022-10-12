Anne Heche’s ex can’t get custody of her son amid the fight over assets

James Tupper, ex-husband of actress Anne Heche, did not get custody of Atlas, 13, the son he shared with the artist. Anne died in August, aged 53, after a serious car accident.

The decision was made by a California judge. According to the American website Page Six, which had access to the documents of the case, the court found that Tupper did not provide enough evidence to prevent Homer Laffoon, 20, – the eldest son of the actress – from becoming the legal guardian of Atlas.

Homer’s attorney sent a statement to the publication. “We are pleased – but not surprised – by the court’s decision this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian of Atlas,” the statement reads.

“We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing, and in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently manage the estate in accordance with his authority as special administrator.”

The next hearing should take place at the end of November.

James Tupper and son Atlas Image: Playback/Instagram

dispute over inheritance

People magazine revealed that Homer filed a petition in late August alleging that his mother had not made a will to divide her inheritance. So he asked to be chosen as the executor of her estate.

Upon becoming aware of the movement of the ex-wife’s son, tupper entered the Los Angeles Court pointing out that she had left a will and named him as executor of her estate more than ten years ago.

James and Anne lived together from 2007 to 2018 and are parents to Atlas. He claims that the ex sent a will to him and two family members while they were together on January 25, 2011, naming him responsible for their estate.

My wishes are that all my possessions go into the control of Mr. James tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children.

said the will.

Anne’s ex-husband heche stated in court that Homer he is not the best person to manage his mother’s property because he is very young. He also says that Anne and her son weren’t talking to each other shortly before the tragedy because “he dropped out of college and didn’t work to support himself”.

tupper also accuses her stepson of having changed all the locks on the actress’ property on the day of her death. Thus, Atlas, her half-brother, was unable to retrieve his belongings.

“[Homer] refused Atlas input since then and has not responded to Atlas’ request to fetch his clothes and computer from the house [de Heche]”, says the document.

The publication also reports the actor’s concern for Homer having declared that his mother’s house is “empty”. “The House of heche It was full of furniture, jewelry, valuables, files and records, and their removal was not authorized in any way.”