Apple Watch: watch functions impress netizens

The smart watch line Apple Watch is known for its premium character, with prices that exceed R$ 10 thousand in some models in Brazil. However, in addition to being a high-end product, the apple logo smartwatch also impresses in its features related to health and well-being.

This week, Brazilian watch users shared stories on Twitter showing the power of smart watch. It all started after a news that gained notoriety in the world: a user discovered that she was pregnant thanks to the data collected by the smartwatch.

Digital influencer Maju Trindade shared the case and shared a story involving the smartwatch. According to Trindade, the Apple watch managed to detect irregularities in your father’s heartbeatwho needed surgery after the clock’s initial diagnosis.

In addition to the accuracy when measuring heartbeats, other users highlighted the Apple Watch drop detection function — which is also available on competing models. An internet user recalled the case of a cyclist saved by the function, who calls the emergency contacts when detecting a very serious fall of the user.

I fell off a motorcycle a couple of months ago and my Apple Watch sent a notification to my emergency contacts notifying them of a serious fall and my location. I only believed it worked because I went through it! — Ray Fernandes ?? (@____Ray12) October 10, 2022

A Brazilian internet user reported that she has already been through a similar situation. “I fell off my motorcycle about two months ago and my Apple Watch sent a notification to my emergency contacts notifying me of a serious fall and my location,” said Twitter user Ray Fernandes.

Apple Watch discovering cheating

The Apple Watch’s health functions weren’t the only ones that impressed Twitter users. Another case remembered by an internet user was that of a girlfriend who would have discovered the betrayal of her partner because of the smart watch.

While the story even looks like a Porta dos Fundos skit released last year, a case like this actually happened in 2019. At least that’s what model Neyleen Ashley told at the time. She discovered revealing messages when her partner left the smartwatch at her house, while the device was connected to her cell phone.

However, an even more impressive case happened with a Fitbit, a smart bracelet from a company that is now part of Google. Also in 2019, journalist Jane Slater said she found out she was being cheated on by her boyfriend after seeing that he was with peaks of physical activity during the early morningwhen he was not with her.