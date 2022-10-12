At the end of his contract with Inter, Moledo values ​​continuity and awaits talks for renewal | International

The absence of Gabriel Mercado opened a gap for Rodrigo Moledo to gain a sequence among Inter’s holders in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. The 34-year-old defender seeks to take advantage of the minutes on the field with an eye on the contract renewal for 2023, maintaining defensive solidity and the Brazilian vice-president.

Since returning from injury, Moledo was a starter in the victories against Santos and Goiás, when he received the captain’s armband from coach Mano Menezes. He also joined in the final minutes in the triumph over Atlético-GO and in the draw with Flamengo.

The last seven games will be decisive for the defender to reach the best form and prove that he has the conditions to be a reliable piece in 2023. With a contract until December, the player has not yet received a renewal proposal from the Colorado board. The club thoroughly evaluates the productivity of shirt 4.

The quality of the defender is indisputable behind the scenes at Inter. On the other hand, the physical issue and recent injuries link the alert. After 15 months of recovery from a serious injury to his right knee, Moledo returned to the pitch and suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh in May and another to his right calf in July.

In the last transfer window, the defender, who will turn 35 at the end of October, was approached by Panathinaikos, from Greece. Conversations did not progress. With just over two months to go before his contract expires, he can sign a pre-contract with any club. The athlete’s staff, however, guarantees that there are no offers and polls at the moment.

– They are two important players (Moledo and Mercado) that will be evaluated in due time, not on the field, but in terms of negotiation. The idea of ​​the club is to keep them – said Alessandro Barcellos, president of Inter, a month ago.

The defender still outlines the objective of giving the best on the field so that the team maintains the status of one of the best defenses in the competition (28 goals conceded) and helps the group to reach the runner-up, a position that would guarantee about R$ 30 million in the colored vaults.

– I work every day to be ready when opportunities arise and always give my best. We continue with the focus game by game, in search of goals and always doing the best. The victory against Goiás was another step in search of what we want until the end of the season – said the athlete via advising.

For me, it’s always a pleasure to wear the Inter shirt. — Rodrigo Moledo

Rodrigo Moledo is in his third spell at Inter. Since 2018 at the club, he participates in the fifth consecutive season. In all, there are 217 games played and 13 goals scored. The 1.88m defender will be Vitão’s partner on Sunday, 6pm, against Botafogo, in Engenhão.