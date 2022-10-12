Atletico-MG target, Paulinho scores and “resurfaces” at Leverkusen; director of Galo praises | athletic-mg

The striker has not been linked since September 13, when Bayer faced Atletico Madrid. In the last round of the Bundesliga, Paulinho “resurfaced” in the squad. Much for the change of technical command. The Swiss Gerardo Seone left, the Spaniard Xabi Alonso arrived.

Immediate effect: Paulinho scored the first goal of the 2022/2023 season when he gave final numbers to the 4-0 rout against Schalke 04, on the last day 8. “He had a big influence in just five minutes. I always say to the players: you determine the starting eleven! Not me. If you want the position, show it then you will get it”, said the Spaniard.

This Wednesday, Bayer will face FC Porto in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League. It comes from a defeat by the Portuguese, in Portugal, by 2 to 0. Before the game against Schalke, Paulinho had only made two matches in the season. And he went so far as to publish that his absence from the games was a “political choice”.

1 of 2 Paulinho in action for Bayer Leverkusen: he returned to play and scored a goal — Photo: Disclosure Paulinho in action for Bayer Leverkusen: he returned to play and scored a goal — Photo: Disclosure

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

The presence of Xabi Alonso in charge of the German club tends to improve the scenario for Paulinho there. However, we have to wait and see if there will be an effect on the duration of the contract as well. Otherwise, Rooster remains strong in the race and looks forward to January, a period in which the Olympic champion player in Tokyo will be able to sign a pre-contract.

– Paulinho… He even scored for Bayer Leverkusen. If it’s a name? Is it a good name? Good name for any club. Young player, selection. Anyway, big name – said Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, when asked about his interest in the player, to Band Mines.