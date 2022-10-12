Avatar 2 Story Revealed! Understand “The Way of the Waters”

avatar 2, the sequel to director James Cameron’s 2009 hit, has already had its release date and cast revealed. However, the film’s history is still being clarified as new information becomes available.

In late 2021, producer Jon Landau also gave details about the film. Jake and Neytiri are now parents and their lives are cut short when the RDA mining operation returns to Pandora, forcing Jake to take the family to the reef.

The release will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children) and the troubles that follow them and the tragedies they face. To keep each other safe, they fight battles and fight to stay alive. The information was released along with the new trailer.

avatar 2 takes place about 14 years after the events of the first feature

Avatar 2 will be set about 14 years after the first film, and will have a big family focus on Sully and Neytiri’s children.

We’ll also see problems in the relationship between the two as one of the focuses of the story: “There is an argument scene between Jake and Neytiri, something that is very, very decisive for the plot. I ended up filming everything from the point of view of the child, who sees everything hidden,” Cameron explained.

Water will be a very important factor, and motion-capture scenes were filmed underwater, so some actors had to learn freediving to be able to stay underwater for up to four minutes.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, as well as bringing new actors and actresses to the cast like Kate Winslet.

Avatar 2: The Water Path is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 15, 2022. It is worth noting that if the sequel is successful, the franchise should win three more films scheduled to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028.