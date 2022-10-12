Baby receives world’s first deceased donor intestine transplant

posted on 10/12/2022 06:00



(Credit: Hospital La Paz/Disclosure)

A 13-month-old child was the first person in the world to receive a multivisceral graft—liver, stomach, pancreas, and the entire small intestine—from a cardiac arrest donor. According to the doctors in charge, the procedure, which took place at Hospital La Paz, in Madrid, Spain, opens the door to the use of transplantation in asystole, that is, when there is no longer a heartbeat or breathing. To keep the organ viable, an extracorporeal device was used.

According to the head of the Institution’s Rehabilitation and Intestinal Transplantation Unit, Esther Ramos, the baby suffered from short bowel syndrome, which caused intestinal failure. After several interventions, Emma had to undergo the transplant.

“When Emma, ​​with only 1 month, arrived at the (health) unit with an ultra-short intestine, the little she ate was expelled. It was a situation of intestinal failure and depended on parenteral nutrition 24 hours a day”, he recalled, in an interview with ABC Salud website, Alida Alcolea, doctor at the Madrid hospital. The child underwent three surgeries in five months.

In the third procedure, Emma stopped vomiting and started eating more. However, she did not improve and was placed on the transplant list. In Spain, 30% of candidates for organ recipients die before being able to undergo surgery. Due to the characteristics of the intestine, until now, there have been no experiences with asystolic transplantation, Ramos said.

“No problem”

The team at Hospital La Paz launched a research project and managed to demonstrate, in experimental models, that the procedure was possible. When the donor appeared, Emma’s parents were called to the health facility. The family was warned that, during the two-month post-transplant period, complications would be normal. “But Emma didn’t give us any problems. It was a big surprise,” doctors told ABC Salud. Now, according to a hospital statement, the child is progressing rapidly. She already crawls, dances, runs and plays, which she couldn’t do before.

According to the team, however, not all patients awaiting a transplant may benefit from asystolic donation, as there are criteria to be met. Still, doctors say that results obtained so far in procedures with other organs demonstrate the same level of success as when the donor is brain dead.