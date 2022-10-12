Batman repeated the final shot of the Dark Knight… but better » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

the Batman ends in a final scene similar to that of The dark Knight, but actually makes it better. Matt Reeves the Batman sees Robert Pattinson as Batman, working during his sophomore year of crime-fighting in Gotham City. Batman finds a challenging new villain in the masked assassin known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), while also crossing paths with jewel thief Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), who becomes his ally.

After the Riddler’s capture, Selina decides to leave Gotham for Bludhaven with Kyle and Batman riding through the night on their motorcycles before parting ways. In the film’s final moments, Batman also takes one last look at Selina in his rearview mirror as she disappears from view. In terms of the setting and specific vehicles involved, this ending isn’t that far removed from the last few minutes of Christopher Nolan’s film. The dark Knight. Nonetheless, the Batman adds a lot to that with the closer, more personal focus it puts on Batman himself and how the ending is affecting him.

Batman and the Dark Knight have emotional endings

The dark KnightThe film’s finale sees the tragic downfall of Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent after being totally driven insane by the Joker (Heath Ledger) and attempting to punish Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) for failing to prevent the death of Rachel Dawes (Maggie). Gyllenhaal). Batman prevents Harvey from killing Gordon’s son, only for Harvey to fall to his death, and Batman decides to take the blame for Harvey’s murders as Two-Face to preserve his honorable legacy as Gotham’s District Attorney. The dark KnightThe last scene of Batman shows Batman heading out into the night on the Batpod, dubbed the “a dark knight” by Gordon as he makes the heroic sacrifice of falling under the sword for the greater good of Gotham City.

the end of the Batman sees the Caped Crusader trying to persuade Selina to stay in Gotham to aid in his efforts to clean up the city after the flood unleashed by the Riddler. Selina’s similar efforts to persuade Batman to join her in Bludhaven are met with a silent refusal, with the two going their separate ways in the film’s final scene. the BatmanThe last moments show a close-up of her face during her last look in the rearview mirror as Selina leaves Gotham, and evokes an equally impactful final scene, but more internalized in the vein of The dark Knight‘s. It is clear that the general context of The Batman’The final scene is very different from the The dark Knight‘s, including where both films leave the Batman story, particularly Robert Pattinson’s rather young Bruce Wayne. Yet there is similar DNA woven into both, while the BatmanThe final scene of , in its own way, is as tragic as The dark Knight‘s.

Batman’s Final Scene Is More Personal

the end of The dark Knight hits Bruce Wayne deeply with the tragic deaths of Harvey Dent and Rachel Dawes, leaving him in a depression 8 years earlier The Dark Knight Rises. the BatmanThe ending of also deeply impacts Bruce as it follows his reworking of his mission in Gotham as Batman. Aiding in the rescue of Gotham’s citizens from the flood and preparing to combat the aftereffects, Batman determines that he is fulfilling his goal of cleaning up Gotham the wrong way and resolves to inspire hope in Gotham. Despite her sincere belief that he can do it, Selina Kyle’s much harder life leaves her steadfast in her cynicism that saving Gotham is a lost cause.

Compared to Batman’s macro level sacrifice in The dark Knightthe final moments of the Batman resonate more internally for Batman himself as he and Selina walk side by side only to go opposite ways. His idealism in his mission to protect Gotham remains unshakable, but he still feels that the loss of Selina was not persuaded and left alone. That Selina’s departure also puts an end to their burgeoning romance also impacts Batman in the film’s final scene, Bruce understanding the barrier that will forever remain between them. With The dark Knight‘s putting Christian Bale’s version of Batman in the very dark aura Gordon describes as he bears the brunt of Harvey’s crimes, the Batman‘s presents a good glimpse of him on a personal level. Batman’s cold facial demeanor may remain steadfast, but he can’t hide his disgust that Selina’s departure is something he could have convinced her to give up.

How Batman’s Final Scene Builds On The Dark Knight’s Foundation

Both The dark Knight and the Batman conclude with endings that are both cliffhangers and admissions of loss by Batman himself. While each film ends with a sort of Pyrrhic victory, the narrative core of each is its effect on Batman himself. The dark KnightBatman’s ending leaves Batman in an 8-year retirement of distrust for Gotham, even as some, like Nolan’s Robin replacement John Blake (Joseph Gordon Levitt) believe in his innocence. the Batman ends with the opposing status quo of Batman more revered and trusted by Gotham than ever before, but his defeat is the realization that no hope he can provide is guaranteed to win everyone over.

Selina embodies this loss for Batman in how much they fight side by side in the film and in the fact that he managed to stop her from killing Carmine Falcone (John Tuturro). in the final moments of the Batmanthe Dark Knight realizes that his efforts to inspire the best in people on an individual level is ultimately a two-way street, with Selina literally going in the opposite direction. the BatmanThe final share scene The dark Knight‘s victory theme marred by a defeat within him, but it causes Batman to lose an ally and possibly something more.

With Matt Reeves the Batman being the most detective-driven Batman movie (Pattinson and Ben Affleck’s Batman easily coexisting because of that), it presents a completely different take on Christopher Nolan’s character. Still, its final scene similar to The dark Knightis a classic moment for both Batman figures riding heroically into the night shadows tinged with a sense of loss. the Batman personalizes this further by having Batman’s face in plain view, showing his last glimpse of Selina going her own way and his sadness at not being able to convince her to stay.