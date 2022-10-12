Beatriz Souza World runner-up in Tashkent

10/12/22 08:13

In the final, the 24-year-old judoka stopped at Frenchwoman Romane Dicko and secured Brazil’s fourth medal, in Tashkent, this Wednesday, 12



Bia beat Wakaba Tomita in the Worlds semifinals. Photo: Tamara Kulumbegashvili/IJF

Brazilian judo reached its fourth medal at the World Championships in Tashkent, in Uzbekistan. This Wednesday, the 12th, Beatriz Souza (+78kg) shone in the competition and secured silver after stopping at Frenchwoman Romane Dicko, in the heavyweight final. This was the second World Medal in a row for Bia, who also owns a bronze won in 2021 in Budapest.

Current number 3 in the world, Bia took a very hard key and needed a lot of strategy to advance. She started with an ippon victory over Larisa Ceric, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and, in the quarterfinals, she faced one of the legends of the women’s heavyweight, Cuban Idalys Ortiz, owner of four Olympic medals and eight world medals. But, at 33 years old, Ortiz was no match for the strength of Beatriz, who controlled the actions of the fight and caused the Cuban woman to be punished three times.

In the semifinal, Bia faced another difficult fight against the Japanese Wakaba Tomita who had never lost to Beatriz. Once again, with a lot of tactics, the Brazilian canceled out the Japanese’s actions, changed her game a little and won, again, in the punishments.

On the other side of the key, Romane Dicko had a more “tranquil” path. He passed China’s Xin Su, Dutch Marit Kamps and beat his compatriot Julia Tolofua in the semifinals to secure the first and only final for the excellent French team, which at this World Cup won only two bronzes, with Amandine Bouchard (52kg) and Manon Deketer (63kg) .

Bia and Dicko are old acquaintances and have been fighting since Junior’s days. This year, in the first time they met in a World Cup final, the Frenchwoman got the better of it after getting an immobilization in the second minute of the fight. Bia tried an entry, ended up losing her balance and couldn’t escape the opponent’s osaekomi. Silver closed Brazil’s individual campaign in Tashkent — 02 gold, 01 silver, 01 bronze and 02 seventh places.

Rafael Silva stops in the round of 16

In the men’s heavyweight bracket, Brazil was represented by the experienced Rafael Silva (+100kg), Baby. He debuted with victory in punishments in a fight with Chinese Ruinxuan Li. In the round of 16, however, Baby stopped in the immobilization of the Uzbek Alisher Yusupov, and said goodbye to the World Cup without reaching the medal disputes.

Rafael Silva is one of Brazil’s greatest medalists in World Cups, having already won a silver and two bronze medals, in addition to two Olympic bronze medals. He will be back on the mat this Thursday to support the Brazilian team in the Mixed Team World Cup.

Brazil is second in the overall medal table

Brazil has its best campaign in World Cups away from home, having won two gold medals, from Rafaela Siva (57kg) and Mayra Aguiar (78kg), in addition to the bronze from Daniel Cargnin (73kg). With Beatriz Souza’s silver medal on the last day of individual disputes, Brazilian judo secured second place in the overall medal table, behind only Japan, which had five golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

Here comes: Team competition

This Thursday (13), the Humo Arena mats will be the stage for the dispute between teams. Brazil will debut against South Korea and will have its main names fighting for unprecedented gold.

The preliminaries start at 1:30 am (Brasília time), with a live broadcast from Canal Olímpico do Brasil. The finals, in turn, are scheduled to start at 9 am, with Sportv showing.





See too

10/11/22 07:39



Mayra Aguiar three-time Jud World Cup in Tashkent

10/10/22 07:21



Marcelo Gomes is in 7th place at the Tashkent World Cup

10/09/22 08:08



Ketleyn Quadros and Guilherme Schimidt stop in the round of 16 of the World Cup

10/08/22 08:36



Rafaela Silva two-time world champion and Daniel Cargnin bronze, in Tashkent

10/07/22 14:47



Larissa Pimenta is in 7th place, Brazil’s best result on the second day of the World Cup

10/07/22 14:28



Curitiba receives almost a thousand judokas for the Qualifying – National Selection and Brazilian Sub-13 and Sub-15 next week

10/06/22 05:41



Allan Kuwabara and Amanda Lima fall in their debut and take lessons from the first World Cup

10/05/22 13:46



Brazilian Jud Team meets its first opponents at the Tashkent World Cup

10/04/22 17:31



GUIDE TO THE WORLD OF JUD – TASHKENT 2022

10/03/22 20:27



In Tashkent 2022, Brazilian jud have seven World Cup rookies



