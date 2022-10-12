BeReal has reached the mark of 53 million downloads

BeReal is the new social network of the moment and has been growing a lot in the Play Store and App Store, Android and iOS application stores, respectively. Adding the two platforms, BeReal reached the mark of 53 million downloads.

Despite the growth in downloads, the new social network still needs to captivate users. Data from Sensor Tower shows that only 9% of people who installed the platform are using it every day.

While its competitors record much higher numbers. Instagram, for example, has a rate of 39% active users, followed by TikTok with 29%, Facebook with 27%, Snapchat with 26%, YouTube with 20% and Twitter with 18%.

The data also show that Brazil is the second country with the highest number of app downloads in the third half of this year, behind the United States. Brazil overtook the United Kingdom in September and took second place in the download ranking.

Who hasn’t found ‘artificial posts’ on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook? Whether with a person using filters or even editing photos to remove some imperfections from their face or the place where they clicked. To combat these things and promote life as it is, Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau created BeReal (Be Real, in Portuguese) in 2020, in France.

Two years later, the social network begins to fall into the favor of users and, after being among the most downloaded applications on the App Store and Google Play Store, it is booming in the United States and Brazil.

