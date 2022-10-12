Bia Souza seeks Brazil’s 3rd gold in the Judo World Cup | judo

Brazil has already won three medals at the Judo World Cup with Rafaela Silva, Daniel Cargnin and Mayra Aguiar. That number, however, could change this Wednesday, with Beatriz Souza, a.k.a. Bia, who at just 24 is a very experienced rookie. In the curriculum, third place in the world ranking of the heavy category, in addition to bronze in the last Worlds.

In addition to Bia Souza, Rafael Silva in the men’s will also be in the competition. The dispute in the heavyweight category takes place this Wednesday, with finals broadcast by SporTV 2. The Judo World Cup, held in Uzbekistan, goes until Thursday with the mixed team dispute.

Judo is the Brazilian sport that brought most Olympic medals to the country: 24 in total. Bia Souza has not yet competed in the Olympic Games, but she is on her way. She is the successor of Maria Suelen Altheman in the +78kg category and is now looking for a medal in her second Worlds as an adult.

Bia Souza celebrates the title of Italy — Photo: Disclosure

– I try not to bring all the weight of the world championship on me, I want to get there calm. What I have to do I’m already doing, what I had to do I’ve already done, so I just have to get there and put everything on the mat with great joy, commented Bia.

– I love to compete, so, the happiest days I have to enjoy and put everything I suffer here on a daily basis. I’m going to take it to the Worlds and I try to do it all with joy, because everything we do is done with sadness or carrying it like that, it’s not good, it’s not good for us.

In a fatphobic society, the struggle of women’s sport also involves recognizing the different possible bodies. The power. The weight. Judo brings diversity and possibility so that there is no standard, all bodies are welcome. The mat was responsible for making Bia love her own body.

– This is my job, I work with my body and as long as I’m happy, healthy, if I’m healthy, why is the person worrying about me? You know, I think people care a lot about other people’s lives and forget to take care of their own. Susu, for example, always got along well with her body, so I looked for that as inspiration, said Bia.

– We suffer a lot of criticism, there’s no way, on the street, on the internet, there’s always something cute, but I brought it to the other side. “Guys, this is my body, it’s my work tool, I have to be like this, I’m strong, I’m not just fat, I’m a strong woman and, old man, if I’m killing it like this, I’m going to stay like this, guys , he added.

Inspiration and, today, coach

Maria Suelen Altheman is 34 years old, went to three editions of the Olympic Games and, today, is a coach at Esporte Clube Pinheiros and at Bia as well. She was empowered by the sport, passed the legacy on to the new generation and, today, she feels much more comfortable talking about the topic.

– There is no body pattern in judo. Bia is heavy, Mayra is super strong, Mayra is a very strong girl. So, it doesn’t have a body pattern. I’m amazed, precisely because of this, that I don’t have a pattern. A standard that society sets, said Maria Suelen.