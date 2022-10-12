Biopic Till gets new trailer

The latest MGM drama “Till” brings a fresh perspective on the Emmet Till case and a masterful interpretation of the hand of Danielle Deadwyler.

In 1955, Emmett Till is kidnapped in the middle of the night, tortured and killed in Mississippi. At that time, Emmet was only 14 years old and his crime was to allegedly offend a white woman in a grocery store, becoming another victim of the racial segregation still in force in the United States. After his death, his mother Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler) turned her grief and anger into strength to find justice, eventually becoming one of America’s most important activists.

The protagonist, Danielle Deadwyler, is placed as one of the strongest candidates for the Oscar for best actress this year, her name is presented next to Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere at Once”) or Cate Blanchett (“Tar ”) in the prestigious race. After more than a decade in the industry, Deadwyler is the first-time lead in a major film production. Other titles in her filmography are “Watchmen” for television or “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix.

After “Clemency” and “alaskaLand”, American filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu directs and writes the film. “Till”, like his other filmography, focuses on his usual theme, the realistic portrayal of the racially unjust American system. Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”) and Oscar-winning Whoopi Goldberg (“The Color Purple”) are other names that complete the cast.

Still without a release date in Portuguese cinemas, “Till” opens in American cinemas on October 14, two weeks after receiving a resounding reception at the New York Film Festival. The applause was mainly directed towards Deadwyler’s performance and Chuckwu’s performance.

TRAILER | DANIELLE DEADWYLER SHINES ON TILL

What is your favorite in this year’s best actress Oscar race?