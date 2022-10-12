‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in a feminist film

Under the disorienting light of an operating room, Marilyn Monroe stands with her legs in a gynecological examination position, in front of a doctor worthy of a gothic horror tale. He and the nurses look at the actress’ private parts before performing an abortion. A rising star in the cinema, about to act in a film that does not match her pregnancy, she regrets having accepted the procedure suggested by the businessman. Marilyn tries to escape, but is captured in the labyrinthine corridors of the hospital. The same scenario haunts her again when, on another occasion, she is taken from her own home and arrives knocked out by strong drugs in the operating room to interrupt, against her will, another pregnancy. Both scenes from blonde (United States/2022), a film that arrives on Netflix on the 28th with the Cuban Ana de Armas in the role of the diva, are fictional, based mainly on rumors – it is known that Marilyn suffered three miscarriages. The function of the scenes in the film by New Zealander Andrew Dominik is not to portray facts, but an idea: an inescapable sex symbol of the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe, stage name of Norma Jean (1926-1962), throughout her short life had very little control over her own body—a heritage that lifted her out of poverty and made her famous, but was ultimately her downfall.

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates published in 1999, blonde detaches Marilyn from adjectives commonly attached to her, such as troubled, depressed and addicted. In this unfortunate fairy tale, blame for the actress’ hardship and her early death, aged 36, from an accidental overdose, is shared with the sexist system of the industry that put her on a pedestal — only to watch her fall in slow motion. Nearing three hours long, the biopic opts for allegory when making an emotional analysis of Hurricane Marilyn, persona sensual and opposite to Norma Jean’s introverted sweetness. The clipping does not value the truth, much less the chronology. Even so, it reflects with distressing verisimilitude the ups and downs of the subject.

This way of looking at symbolic reveals a pertinent option in the portrayal of tragic personalities tirelessly explored by cinema. Princess Diana is one of them. Her dramatic passage through the British monarchy was narrated as a harrowing thriller in Spencer, with Kristen Stewart playing the ex-wife of Prince (now King) Charles. Set in Christmas 1991, the script exposes universal sensations, such as the horror of being misunderstood and ignored, and the loneliness of those who don’t fit in. in the musical Elvis, with Austin Butler in the title role, the use of factual licenses also helps to compose an original portrait of the idol. The production of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann investigates the fascination provoked by the singer, but emphasizes the historic moment of racial segregation in the United States – a barrier that Elvis helped to undermine.

Marilyn

blonde chooses to emphasize the pain of the muse from a feminist perspective. Living in foster homes after her mother was hospitalized with schizophrenia, Norma was sexually abused—a fate that continued into her adult life in Hollywood. To the eternal irony (sexist, of course) that the blonde benefited from the role of woman-object to rise in life, the film responds by showing how profitable she was for her studio at the time, Fox, which exploited her image to exhaustion without paying. for her fairly. The film’s attempt to extol Marilyn as a symbol of male oppression, however, slips into the basics: the actress’s entire life is portrayed in terms of her relationships with men. Starting with the father who abandoned her and who serves as a narrator at key moments through letters. Husbands, boyfriends and lovers emerge as hope for better days and support to fill the void. A poetic — but corny — device has her listening to the babies she’s lost. Even if I fail, blonde gives her help in the task of deciphering the sphinx Marilyn – and shows that she is far from resting in peace.

