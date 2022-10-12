Botafogo coach Luís Castro cites Arteta and Klopp in reflection on the time needed to work at the club

O Botafogo seems to have found the path of the rails again. The team led by Luís Castro beat São Paulo 1-0 at Morumbi, last Sunday, for the Brasileirão, and is two points behind the G8 in the Brasileirão.

After the duel, the Portuguese coach reflected on time, patience and continuity of work. For this, the commander made a comparison with two commanders of the Premier League.

– It was never for lack of belief that this team failed to win, it was often because of the superiority of the opponent, and then we have to surrender when the opponent is superior, sometimes because of unhappiness, others because of our mistakes and others because of my mistakes. To achieve this regularity, even today (Sunday) we looked at a game Arsenal x Liverpool and there was Arteta in his third year at Arsenal, but with the first two years very difficult, and Klopp, who only came to fruition in his fifth year at Liverpool. There are no miracles in football, it will always be like that, people who think not, nowadays there is a society of haste, they want to be rushed in everything… To achieve results, it takes a lot of work, only work gives us conditions. Work is a mirror of life – he analyzed.

With 43 points, Luís Castro left behind the speech of fighting against relegation and admits that, in fact, Botafogo’s fight is the search for an international competition.

– In terms of classification, we achieved our first objective, which was to stay in Serie A. If it wasn’t completely guaranteed, today we are almost certain. From the moment we reach an objective, we move on to another, which is to try one of the international competitions, Libertadores or Sudamericana. Regularity can lead us to this. We always want more and always look to the next game as an opportunity to win… We want to look at the game against Internacional as an opportunity to win – he said.