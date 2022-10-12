Botafogo de Tiquinho is only behind Palmeiras in the last seven games | botafogo

Seven games have passed since Tiquinho Soares debuted for Botafogo. Period in which the team scored the second best sequence of the Brazilian Championship. Only the leader Palmeiras surpasses the alvinegro use, with one point ahead.

There were five wins, one draw, one defeat and 16 points in the last rounds. Sequence in which the team only lost precisely to the first place. Alviverde from São Paulo got five wins and two draws.

Bota’s good results coincide with the first games of the new shirt 9, author of decisive goals in recent games. Tiquinho scored four times in the last five matches, and the club just didn’t swing the opposing nets 0-0 with América-MG, at Nilton Santos, in that period. The use with the striker is 76.2%.

Second best start in a club

The fans are excited about the numbers, but they are nothing new for the new shirt number 9. Tiquinho had the same performance in the first games for the two previous clubs. Both at Tianjin Teda, from China, and at Olympiacos, from Greece, the Brazilian also scored four times in seven matches.

The striker was only better when he started with the Porto shirt, from Portugal: nine goals in the first seven games. There, the player lived the best moment of his career and was even compared to Hulk, who also shone with the Dragon shirt. So much so that coach Luís Castro said he was amazed when he discovered that shirt 9 was not so well known by the Brazilian public.

– I was amazed when I realized that Brazil didn’t know Tiquinho. A lot of people had doubts about him, a player who passed through Porto, a Champions League player. And he already gives an answer to everyone. He responds on the field, not with words. A football player is what he does on the pitch, not what he says on social media. The truth is in the field,” he commented.

