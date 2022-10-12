Botafogo does not intend to pay Víctor Cuesta’s fine to Internacional

Victor Cuesta has been one of the pillars of the Alvinegro defensive system and should be absent in next Sunday’s game. O THROW! found that Botafogo does not intend to pay the R$1 million fine to Internacional.

+ Brasileirão: see the title chances, going to Libertadores and relegation after the 31st round

the defender went announced by Glorious in April of this year and belongs to Colorado. At the time of the negotiation, the leaders of Rio Grande do Sul established a contractual clause for an eventual confrontation between the Argentine and Inter.

+ Botafogo went only one game without scoring a goal with Tiquinho Soares on the field

in contact with the L!, Botafogo reinforced that it trusts the quality of its squad and stated that it does not intend to pay the amounts previously agreed between the parties. With that, Cuesta should not be listed and Kanu will likely act as a starter.

+ Luís Castro cites Premier League coaches to reinforce confidence in Botafogo

Botafogo and Internacional face each other next Sunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. At home, Luís Castro’s team is looking for the third consecutive victory in the competition.