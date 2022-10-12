Botafogo draws with Fluminense in the first game of the Carioca Women’s Under-20 final

In a well disputed classic, in which it was better in general, the Botafogo tied with the Fluminense 1-1 this Tuesday afternoon (11), at Caio Martins, in the first game of the Under-20 Women’s Carioca Championship. The decision was for next Tuesday, in Laranjeiras – in case of a new tie, the title will be defined on penalties.

The game started very studied, but heated up at the end of the first half. In the 35th minute, Botafogo was harmed by the referee, with a very clear penalty suffered by Emily unmarked. Two minutes later, Fluminense hit the crossbar, in a long shot by Duda Calazans. And, at 40, Tricolor opened the scoring, with the same Duda, in a failure by goalkeeper Julia Kerolyn.

Botafogo came back well for the second half, looking for a tie. In the 12th minute, the Gloriosas had a great chance: Larissa went in, Isa Rangel came out in front of the goal and kicked, but the tricolor goalkeeper defended and, on the rebound, Nalon isolated. But, at 20, the net shook: Vic Moura took a corner and Isa Rangel, with a header, left everything equal in 1 to 1.

The alvinegras continued looking for the goal to try to turn around, but in the end they ended up relying on luck. In stoppage time, after a corner kick, Fluminense hit the post and the ball returned to goalkeeper Julia Kerolyn’s arms. And the decision was left for next week.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 1 X 1 FLUMINENSE

Location: Caio Martins

Date-Time: 10/11/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Carlos Tadeu Ferreira de Castro (RJ)

Assistants: Lucas Castro dos Santos (RJ) and Diogo José dos Santos Araújo (RJ)

Yellow cards: Vic Moura (BOT); Andreinha, Taissinha, Leandra and Sandy (FLU)

red cards:

Goals: Duda Calazans 40’/1st T (0-1), Isa Rangel 20’/2nd T (1-1)

BOTAFOGO: Julia Kerolyn; Larissa (Emilly Scaramelo 35’/2ºT), Kewllen, Nalon and Vânia (Carol Valle 24’/2ºT); Vic Moura (Camilotti 35’/2ºT), Leticia Debiasi and Japa; Emily, Isa Rangel and Gaby Louvain – Coach: Gustavo Roma.

FLUMINENSE: Lara Silva; Andreseinha, Sara Aysha, Alice Santos and Leandra; Taissinha, Helô (Duda Cerqueira 15’/2ºT) and Tefa (Sandy 15’/2ºT); Laysa, Duda Calazans and Larissa Freiman (Nogueira 39’/2ºT) – Coach: Douglas Matsumoto.