Brazil beats Japan with a comeback and goes to Vlei World Cup semifinals

photo: Divulgao/Volleyball World Selection is in the semi-finals of the Volleyball World Cup

The women’s volleyball team beat Japan by 3 sets to 2, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (11). The victory of the team led by José Roberto Guimares guaranteed the classification for the semifinals of the World Cup.

The partials of the match were 18/25, 18/25, 25/22, 27/25 and 15/13.

Previously, the team had beaten Belgium (3-1), Italy (3-2), Puerto Rico (3-0) and Holland (3-0), ending the second phase with 100% success. Brazil will face Italy on Thursday (13), at 3 pm (from Brasilia).

Gabi and Carol Gattaz were the main individual highlights of Brazil in terms of points, with 25 and 14 points, respectively. Japan’s Hayashi, despite the defeat, also performed at a high level and scored 21 points.

Japan dominated the first set from the first minutes and even opened a five-point advantage. Brazil reacted within its own set, but could not get ahead on the scoreboard at any time. Z Roberto’s team missed seven times, which is a lot when you have an opponent like Japan on the other side.

In another set dominated by the Japanese, Brazil failed to impose its game. Japan managed to open a seven-point lead and the most that the Brazilians managed was a draw when it was 5-5. The Asians continued to defend themselves very well, not letting the Brazilian ball fall on the court and they scored the same as in the first set 25 to 18.

Differently from the previous sets, in the third one Brazil managed to impose itself from the beginning, staying ahead on the scoreboard throughout the partial. The Brazilians came to open four points of advantage in more than one opportunity in the set. With a stroke by Carol Gattaz, Brazil won 25-22.

In the most disputed set of the match, both teams showed a high level of volleyball. Japan came to open three points of advantage in the beginning, but Brazil passed and surpassed in two. During the partial, the points were disputed one by one, which took the duel to 25 to 25, but the Brazilians were better and tied the game, ending the set at 27 to 25.

The fifth set marked the Brazilian victory in a more balanced way, just like the previous set. Once again the dispute was point to point. Gabi, by the way, had one of the most outstanding individual performances in the game. In the end, the Japanese ball stays in the net and guarantees the set at 15 to 13 and the turn over Japan.